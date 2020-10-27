Top 5 pumpkin carving ideas based around Among Us

Halloween is on its way. One of the common activities involving Halloween is carving pumpkins. People remove the pumpkin guts, carve out a design, and place a light inside for it to be seen. This year, it is no surprise that Among Us pumpkin carvings are a popular choice.
There have been several different ideas thrown out there for Among Us pumpkins. Some have even gone as far as to actually carve their pumpkins based on the social deduction game. These serve as great ideas for anyone wanting an Among Us pumpkin of their own.
5 awesome Among Us pumpkin carvings
#5 – Sus
Twitter user Bear Anger carved his Among Us pumpkin with a red light inserted. The pumpkin has an Impostor character with a knife and the word “SUS” floating above. This is a great pumpkin carving of an Among Us Impostor. It showcases the effect that the game has had on the world and adding the word “Sus” to our vocabularies.
#4 – Among Us Witch
From Deviant Art user johwee, this pumpkin carving showcases a Crewmate on the run. In October, Among Us players unlocked a variety of cosmetic items related to Halloween. One of those is the witch hat shown on this pumpkin. The Crewmate wears the hat proudly, probably speeding off to the Emergency Meeting button after seeing a fellow Crewmate get destroyed in front of him.
#3 - Crewmate
The simplest ones are sometimes the best. This Among Us pumpkin carving posted to Twitter is just simply a Crewmate. There is nothing nefarious going on to imply it may be an Impostor. It is a simple Crewmate Among Us character standing still, ready to found out if he needs to kill or avoid being killed.
#2 – Neck Snap
Another Among Us pumpkin from Twitter showcases two pumpkins. One is a Crewmate much like the previous entry. The second, however, is another Crewmate after the Impostor has snapped his neck and his bone protrudes out of his lower body. Is the other pumpkin the Impostor or about to report the body to the rest of the lobby? This one leaves a nice mysterious feeling about it.
#1 – Tongue Kill
Lastly, this pumpkin carving is again from Deviant Art user johwee. It showcases the Impostor killing off a Crewmate with the tongue finisher. The detail put into this pumpkin is amazing. The Impostor is even wearing a pumpkin on its head. For those looking to extra creative, carving a pumpkin like this one might be the perfect challenge.Published 27 Oct 2020, 00:46 IST