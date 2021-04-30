Top 5 rarest Dota 2 cosmetics

Ever since the introduction of cosmetics in Dota 2 on May 31st, 2012, players have witnessed a plethora of in-game items to customize their favorite heroes.

Ranging from Battle Pass-exclusive prestige items to unique hero personas, Valve has left no stone unturned when it comes to presenting players with a variety of cosmetics for in-game elements.

However, with almost a decade of new cosmetics, there are quite a few exclusive items that are no longer obtainable, making them the rarest of items.

This article features a list of five such Dota 2 cosmetics that are no longer obtainable for new players.

Rarest cosmetics in Dota 2

#5 - Hell-Spar Anathema - Lion

Introduced as a "prestige item" for the International 2018 Battle Pass, Hell-Spar Anathema applies a visual modifier to Lion's ultimate ability, Finger of Death.

Considering that this item never became marketable, players who managed to unlock level 255 on the International 2018 Battle Pass 2018 are the only ones who have this item to flaunt in Dota 2.

#4 - Fists of Axe Unleashed - Axe

Part of the Axe Unleashed set from the International 2019 Battle Pass, the Fists of Axe Unleashed not only applies various visual modifiers to the hero but also replaces his weapon with bare fists.

Considering that players could only unlock the Axe Unleashed set by leveling up their International 2019 Battle Pass to level 425, there are only a few players who managed to claim this iconic cosmetic in Dota 2.

#3 - The Toy Butcher - Pudge

Released as a part of the International 10 Battle Pass, the Toy Butcher persona completely changes Pudge's appearance in Dota 2. Usually seen as a blood-covered butcher with scary visuals, this in-game persona turns Pudge into an adorable soft-toy.

However, this item is only available to players who managed to level up their International 10 Battle Pass to level 255 or higher, making it an extremely rare cosmetic in Dota 2.

#2 - Benevolent Companion - IO

The first hero to receive an Arcana after placing second on the annual Arcana-votes, IO's Benevolent Companion provides a rather cute appearance to the hero. Otherwise appearing as a simple ball of light, the Benevolent Companion Arcana provides much-appreciated structures and symbols to the character's appearance.

Given that this was also the first Battle Pass-exclusive Arcana to be introduced in Dota 2, only players who managed to level up their International 2017 Battle Pass to level 245 or higher have access to this iconic cosmetic item.

#1 - Acolyte of the Lost Arts - Invoker

Arguably one of the most popular heroes in Dota 2, Invoker's Acolyte of the Lost Arts persona is definitely one of the cutest in-game cosmetic items. Featuring the Arsenal Magus from his days as a young student at the wizard's academy, this persona has quickly turned into a fan-favorite cosmetic for Dota 2 fans.

However, being the first hero persona to ever be introduced to Dota 2 as part of the International 2019 Battle Pass, only the players who managed to unlock level 305 on the Battle Pass are fortunate to have this version of Invoker in their inventory.