Top 5 rarest Free Fire emotes as of April 2021

Garena Free Fire adopts an unusual approach and employs a rare gameplay style. That is the reason why the game is so popular with fans.

Along with various features such as pets and characters, there are emotes in-game. Emotes allow players to interact with one another in a fun and engaging manner.

Several emotes get released into the game via bundles or activities where players can purchase and use them. However, some emotes are rare, and not many players have them. This article lists down some of the rarest emotes in Free Fire to date.

Also read: Maro vs Xayne in Free Fire OB27 update: Abilities of the new characters compared

What are the rarest emotes in Free Fire as of April 2021?

#1 - Pirate's Flag

Pirate's Flag emote in Free Fire (Image via Pronation/YouTube)

The Pirate's Flag emote was introduced during the Pirate Top Up event. Players had to top up 500 diamonds to obtain this emote.

As part of the emote animation, the player slams a pirate flag on the ground. It is one of the most legendary and rarest emotes in Free Fire.

Advertisement

#2 - Flowers of Love (Rose emote)

The Flowers of Love emote was launched as part of the Valentine's Day Top Up Special event (2019), where players needed to top up 500 diamonds to get it.

When the emote is played, characters make a lovely gesture with a rose in their hands.

#3 - LOL

LOL emote in Free Fire

The LOL emote is one of the coolest and rarest emotes in Free Fire, and not many players have it.

It is one of the most in-demand emotes in the game even now. The LOL emote is a friendly and entertaining one that players can use in the lobby.

Advertisement

Also read: New Maro character in Free Fire: All you need to know

#4 - Doggie

This is also a rare emote that only a few people might have bought. The Doggie emote, launched in the Emote Party event, is a fantastic emote that sees players enjoy and dance with a puppy.

The Doggie emote had been available on international servers for a long time, but it took slightly longer to find its way to the Indian one.

#5 - Push-Up

Push-Up emote in free Fire (Image via Pronation/YouTube)

The Push-up emote was available in the Elite Pass tiers during the Bomb Squad Elite Pass (Elite Pass Season 9).

Advertisement

When the emote plays, the character begins doing a pair of planche push-ups. The emote is very rare, and only a few people own it.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Chrono vs Wukong: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Disclaimer: The rarity of these emotes is listed according to widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire community. The emotes listed here may or may not be rare for all players.