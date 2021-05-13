5 rarest gloo wall skins in Free Fire as of May 2021

In addition to special characters with skills, Free Fire includes pets and other battlefield utilities that make the BR title stand out from the crowd.

Free Fire has gloo wall grenades in addition to utilities such as explosives and smoke grenades. These gloo walls enable players to instantly build a wall on the field to act as a defensive shield. These grenades also have a variety of attractive skins that make them appear more enticing.

While most of these gloo wall skins are commonly found with every player, some skins are rare to find. This article lists some of those rarest gloo wall skins in Free Fire in May 2021.

Five of the rarest gloo wall skins in Free Fire

#1 - FFWC gloo wall skin

It is one of the rarest gloo wall skins released during the FFWC event and was given to players for free. Because of its design and framework is a one-of-a-kind gloo wall that is also very small in size.

However, this is a rare item, and even though it was given away for free, most new players don't have it.

#2 - Blood Hockey gloo wall skin

Blood Hockey (Image via Nawab Gamer/ YouTube)

This is one of the most sought-after gloo wall skins that Free Fire has ever released. It was released during an Elite Pass pre-order, and players went crazy for the gloo wall skin, resulting in many pre-orders. The gloo wall skin was one of the most eye-catching things ever, with a bright red backdrop and a skull imprinted in the middle of the wall.

#3 - Death Guardian gloo wall skin

Death Guardian (Image via Nawab Gamer/ YouTube)

One of the best gloo wall skins of all time has to be the Death Guardian gloo wall. Its in-game description reads, "Guards of oblivion."

It is one of the widest and largest gloo wall skins that can protect more than one player behind a single wall. It is also one of the rarest items because of the number of diamonds that the players had to acquire.

#4 - Rebel Academy gloo wall skin

The in-game description of the Rebel Academy gloo wall reads:

"Rage against the rules."

It is one of the most visually appealing gloo wall skins ever released in Free Fire. This item is scarce as it was released during a 500 diamond top up event. Only a handful of players were able to obtain it.

#5 - Gate to Oblivion

The Gate to Oblivion gloo wall skin is one of the most eye-catching gloo wall skins. This primarily red-colored design gloo wall with a monster skull imprinted in the middle was released in January 2021 in the Shark Attack Top Up event. Players got this skin for free if they topped up 500 diamonds from the store.

Disclaimer: The rarity of these skins is based on speculation and discussions in the Free Fire community. The skins listed here may not be rare for all players.