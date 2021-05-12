5 rarest Free Fire gun skins as of May 2021

Free Fire gun skins play an important role in a match, not just in terms of aesthetics but also when it comes to tactical approach. While these skins make weapons look a lot cooler in-game, they also enhance their stats, such as damage rate and reload time.

There are a wide variety of weapon skins available in Free Fire. This article will take a look at some of the rarest gun skins available in the game as of May 2021.

Disclaimer: The rarity of these skins is based on speculation and discussions in the Free Fire community. The skins listed here may not be rare for all players.

Rarest gun skins in Free Fire in May 2021

#1 - Griffin's Fury (M4A1)

Griffin's Fury is one of the oldest legendary skins in Free Fire. This rare skin increases the range of the M4A1 and doubles its firing rate. However, it significantly slows down the weapon's reload speed.

#2 - Blue Flame Draco (AK)

Blue Flame Draco skin in Free Fire

The Blue Flame Draco AK skin is an upgradable Evo gun skin. It can be leveled up to Level 7.

The skin was previously launched in the Faded Wheel section of Free Fire. However, it is now quite rare to find.

#3 - Megalodon Alpha

The Megalodon Alpha is an Evo gun skin that can be leveled up to Level 7. The skin increases the damage rate of the Scar and doubles its fire rate. However, it decreases the reloading speed of the weapon.

Also Read: Maro vs Xayne in Free Fire OB27 update: Abilities of the new characters compared

#4 - Unicorn's Rage (Golden Era) (AK)

The Unicorn's Rage AK skin in Free Fire

The AK is one of the most powerful weapons in Free Fire when it comes to damage stats.

After players equip it with Unicorn's Rage skin, the AK's damage rate will be doubled and its accuracy will also increase. The only drawback of the skin is that it reduces the magazine capacity of the weapon.

#5 - Violet Terror (M1014)

The Violet Terror skin in Free Fire

Violet Terror is one of the rarest Free Fire skins for the M1014 Shotgun. This skin was launched in a special event, so many players were not able to acquire it.

Violet Terror increases the M1014's fire rate. It also increases the damage rate of the weapon while crouching (Level 1).

Also Read: DJ Alok vs Elite Hayato: Which Free Fire character is better for the Clash Squad mode?