Top 5 rarest shiny Pokemon that trainers can catch in Pokemon GO

Although Pokemon GO came out a few years back, trainers are still on the quest to catch em all. And that includes catching all the shiny Pokemon that can be found in the wild.

A shiny Pokemon differs from regular ones in appearance. And any collector in Pokemon GO would agree that their collections are incomplete without shinies.

Shiny Pokemon can be identified by the small icon right above their CP in the screen where trainers can throw a Pokeball at the Pokemon.

The game also features regional forms of Pokemon. Apart from looking different, they differ in type when compared to their original forms. For example, a normal Vulpix is a Fire-type, but an Alolan Vulpix is an Ice type.

Shiny Pokemon, on the other hand, are just visually different from their regular variants.

Five unique shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

#1 - Shiny Abra

The shiny Abra in Pokemon GO was a total error because it wasn't scheduled to be released. So whoever managed to get their hands on it is fortunate, more so because Abras are really difficult to get a hold of.

They usually teleport away almost instantly, thereby giving trainers a single chance at capturing the Pokemon during most encounters.

#2 - Shiny Alolan Marowak

The shiny Alolan Marowak is another rare Pokemon that trainers can get their hands on.

It appears in raids and, rarely, in the wild as well. Trainers can't evolve one because there's no Alolan Cubone in Pokemon GO.

#3 - Shiny hat-wearing Pikachu

Hat wearing Pikachus are a rare find in Pokemon GO. Although Pikachus with hats have been a thing in the game since its release, one wearing an Ash hat or the detective Pikachu hat is a pretty rare find.

It's rarer to see the shiny version of these two Pokemon.

#4 - Shiny Alolan Grimer

The Alolan Grimer was introduced with all the other Alolan Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Initially, players could hatch this Pokemon through 7KM eggs only, but later on, trainers began encountering the Alolan Grimer in the wild as well.

And just like others, there's a chance that the Alolan Grimer that trainers encounter in the wild are shinies as well.

#5 - Shiny Alolan Vulpix

The shiny Alolan Vulpix is another very rare Pokemon in the game.

Like other Alolan forms, it was initially available in 7KM eggs only, but gamers can encounter them in the wild now.

