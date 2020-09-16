Top 5 rarest weapon skins in COD Mobile as of 2020

COD Mobile has a plethora of rare skins come through its cosmetic shop. While the character and other various skins are extremely nice, it's the weapon skins that are sought-after the most. Weapons are the things you see most in COD Mobile so it makes sense that players desire these cosmetics the most.

Of course, when there are a ton weapon skins, there are bound to be some that are rarer than others. The same goes for COD Mobile, as several skins stand out as the rarest of the bunch. Here are our picks for the top five rarest skins in COD Mobile as of 2020.

5 rarest weapon skins in COD Mobile

#5 - MSMC - Space Station

Image via AndroidCentral

Besides looking completely amazing, this skin for the MSMC submachine gun is an ultra-rare weapon. Only available through a Lucky Draw event, very few players own this COD Mobile gun skin.

#4 - Type 25 - Geometry

Image via Activision

Next up is a skin that was actually available to earn for every player. Unlockable through the Season 3 premium Battle Pass, you needed to reach tier 50. This is a huge feat to accomplish as the COD Mobile passes are notoriously slow-moving.

#3 - HBRa3 - Dragon Dance

Image via AndroidCentral

Only available during this year's Lunar New Year, the HBRa3 Dragon Dance was another Lucky Draw weapon. However, as it was only available around a certain holiday, it makes a little bit rarer.

#2 - GKS - Tactical Unicorn

Image via AndroidCentral

Definitely one of the more unique-looking weapons in COD Mobile, the GKS Tactical Unicorn was another Lucky Draw weapon. However, for some reason, it seemed fewer players received this weapon out of the drops. It was also released at a time where players didn't drop as much COD Points on skins.

#1 - ASM10 - Plasma

Image via Activision

The ASM10 Plasma is the rarest weapon skin in COD Mobile. It was only available to purchase during last year's Black Friday holiday and was only in the Item Shop for a brief spell. This limited-time offer makes it the rarest weapon skin in the game.