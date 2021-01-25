Top 5 reasons why players should get the Alvaro character in Free Fire

Free Fire is one of esports' most famous titles. One of the most critical aspects of the game is the characters, with each one having unique skills that distinguish them from the others.

Alvaro is one of the better but underrated characters in the game, introduced in Free Fire a couple of seasons ago. However, players didn't respond so well to his abilities and usefulness.

This article lists down five reasons why they should play with Alvaro in Free Fire.

Top five reasons why every player should have Alvaro in Free Fire

#1 - Increased explosive damage

Alvaro has a great passive ability called Art of Demolition, which increases explosive weapon damage by 6%, and the damage range is increased by 7%.

It is a great advantage for players as they can take down enemies easily with better explosive damage and increased damage range.

#2 - Clash Squad mode

Players can use Alvaro's ability in the Clash Squad mode to take down opponents hiding or taking shelter behind obstacles from a very long range.

They can throw grenades from long-distances, which not only has increased damage range but also enhanced damage rate.

#3 - Double door rush

Double door houses are famous buildings among Free Fire maps, and players often pick fights in such structures.

Using Alvaro, they can throw grenades to the upper floor quite easily, and enemies camping there will have to come out to save themselves, else Alvaro's grenades will knock them down.

#4 - Vest penetration

Generally, after receiving one grenade blow, players wearing level 2 or 3 vests are down to 20 or 25HP.

However, Alvaro's ability will increase the explosive damage and vest penetration, resulting in quick knockdowns with one grenade hit (depends on the range).

#5 - Gloo wall breaker

Players often take shelter behind gloo walls to keep themselves safe from grenades and bullets and buy themselves time to heal.

Alvaro's grenade-throwing ability will easily take out opponents hiding behind gloo walls and knock them down quickly with increased damage.