Top 5 ridiculous items in Dota 2 update 7.29b that need a nerf

Electing and crafting optimal items is an essential aspect of winning matches in Dota 2.

In-game items are essential not only for providing bonuses to the equipped hero but also for granting additional active components that can be used to alter the outcome of a match. Nevertheless, considering the wide array of items available for players to choose from, making the correct decision can be extremely confusing.

On top of that, some of these items often find themselves extremely overpowered compared to other items due to balancing updates. This article features the five most ridiculous items in Dota 2 update 7.29b that need an immediate nerf.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the opinions of the author.

The five most ridiculous items in Dota 2 update 7.29b

#5 - Wind Waker - 7125 Gold

The second costliest item in Dota 2, The Wind Waker, was first introduced in update 7.28. Needless to say, the item's active component forced the developers to hand the items a much-needed balance in update 7.29. However, the item continues to be one of the most broken items in Dota 2 and requires a nerf very soon.

Cyclone's active ability can be cast on both enemies and allies to make them invulnerable as they float on top of a cyclone for 2.5 seconds. Additionally, players can also choose to walk away from a gank during this 2.5 second period by using the forced walk feature available with the Wind Waker in Dota 2.

#4 - Helm of the Overlord - 6000 Gold

An upgrade to the already present Helm of the Dominator, the Helm of the Overlord, was introduced with update 7.28 in Dota 2. However, the item's release was fairly underwhelming, which resulted in Valve handing out a much-needed balance with update 7.29.

Nevertheless, the balance that was supposed to make this item a must-build for various heroes resulted in the absolutely broken item.

Aside from the fact that this item can be used to control Ancient Creeps in Dota 2, the Helm of the Overlord allows players to control two creeps at the same time, enhancing their activities on the map.

#3 - Eternal Shroud - 3300 Gold

One of the strongest Magic Resistance items available in the game is the Eternal Shroud, an absolutely broken item in Dota 2. On top of granting an active shield that converts all incoming magic damage into the player's mana pool, the Eternal Shroud also grants a magical lifestyle to the equipped hero.

Purchasing this item on heroes on Timbersaw and Bristleback can turn these heroes into unkillable beasts who have the potential of running away with the match.

Needless to say, this item requires an immediate nerf to prevent players from abusing this strategy in public lobbies.

#2 - Mage Slayer - 3250 Gold

Arguably the strongest item for basic-attack heroes against spell-casting heroes, the Mage Slayer grants Magic resistance to the equipped player and places a debuff on enemies that the equipped hero attacks. This debuff lowers the target's spell damage by 35%, making it extremely difficult for them to kill an enemy with magical burst damage.

Given that the item received a minor buff with update 7.29, it is safe to say that it needs a desperate nerf to balance it in Dota 2. Because overpowered items like the Mage Slayer are priced at 3250 gold, it makes the requirement of a nerf even more evident.

#1 - Witch Blade - 2600 Gold

The only item available in Dota 2's in-game store that grants players with True Strike, the Witch Blade is definitely one of the most abused items in the current in-game meta. Additionally, being priced at 2600 gold makes the Witch Blade an ideal item choice, especially for the early to mid-game period.

Apart from applying poison to the enemy who is attacked with a Witch Blade, this item also grants a guaranteed True Strike every nine seconds.

For those unaware, True Strike allows a player to land a basic attack on an enemy hero while neglecting all forms of evasion or miss-chances. Needless to say, priced at a meager 2600 gold, the Witch Blade needs an immediate nerf in Dota 2.