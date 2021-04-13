While not nearly as numerous, varied, or unique as the moves in mainline Pokemon games, the moves in Pokemon GO are still different enough that some moves are more worth using than others.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Rock-type moves in Pokemon GO

#5 - Rock Wrecker

Rypherior and Rock Wrecker (Image via Niantic)

Rock Wrecker is a unique move in Pokemon Go, well, as unique as a Pokemon Go move can be, anyways. It is a Charge Move with 110 base power and requires 50 energy to use. Rock Wrecker's overall DPS is 30.6, which is actually quite solid. This lets it be used relatively quickly while still doing solid damage.

What sets this move apart is the fact that it is exclusive to one Pokemon and one Pokemon only. And it's not even naturally learned. Rhyperior, the sole learner of Rock Wrecker, and requires an Elite TM to learn the move. Is Rock Wrecker accessible? Absolutely not. But is it good? Yes. Yes it is.

#4 - Ancient Power

Togekiss and Ancient Power (Image via Niantic)

Ancient Power is a Charge Move that doesn't hit very hard, having only 45 base power in PvP. However, it requires only 33 energy to use, making it tied for the fastest possible Rock-type move. This lets players rapidly clean up a match that could prove dangerous if left running too long.

The most solid reason to use Ancient Power of Rock Blast, though, is that Ancient Power has a base power of 70 outside of PvP. This makes it much better for raids and such while only sacrificing 5 base power for PvP battles overusing Rock Blast. It also has a chance to raise the attack and defense of the user, which is a nice bonus.

#3 - Stone Edge

Stone edge (Image via Game Freak)

Stone Edge is a hard-hitting Charge Move with a long wind-up that will leave opponents reeling when the player manages to land a solid blow with it.

100 energy isn't the most expensive, but it does mean that the opposing Pokemon is liable to go once or twice before Stone Edge manages to charge up. But with 100 base power and a short move duration time, Stone Edge will pierce the opponent's defenses with no warning.

#2 - Rock Slide

Rock Slide (Image via Game Freak)

This is just a solid Charge Move overall. Rock Slide has a decent 75 base power in PvP and only takes 50 energy to be usable. And its availability? Phenomenal. A solid quantity of Pokemon have access to Rock Slide, making it useful on both Rock-types and just those seeking type coverage.

#1 - Smack Down

Smack Down (Image via Game Freak)

Smack Down is just a really solid Quick Move. How many times can solid be used before everyone realizes that it's a pun about all of these moves being about rocks, anyways?

Charge Moves are utterly useless without a good Quick Move to back them up, so, fortunately enough, the Rock-typing has Smack Down. To be fair though, there isn't much competition.

Rock Throw is nice, but Smack Down has higher overall damage and higher energy generation in PvP. The only area Rock Throw performs better with energy generation in is in PvE battles/raids, and that isn't nearly enough to rest the throne from Smack Down.