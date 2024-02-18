RPG titles offer a fun gaming experience by letting players get involved in their lore and shape the destiny of their protagonist. These titles range from MMORPGs to single-player open-world adventures and more. In recent times, the quality of mobile gaming has improved significantly, enabling players to try out different RPGs, engaging them to immerse themselves in the game world for days.

In case you're looking for a fresh RPG title, there are a few tempting options in the pipeline in 2024. Read along to find out what those are.

Here are the latest RPG titles coming to mobile devices in 2024

1) Kingdom: The Blood

Expected release date: March 5, 2024

Kingdom: The Blood is based on the popular Netflix-based Kdrama, Kingdom. The game depicts 16th- century Korea, Kingdom of Joseon. Developed by a South Korean studio, this is a highly anticipated action RPG that features arcade-style combat mechanics.

The Kingdom of Joseon has been attacked by a zombie plague, and it’s up to the prince and his companion to save their subjects from the impending apocalypse. The combat features traditional Korean fencing styles, with hordes of weaponry and attire drawing inspiration from Korean culture.

Do give this title a try if you are up for some swashbuckling arcade-style combat. The title features a lone story campaign mode, along with multiplayer featuring PVP duels.

2) Dynasty Warriors M

Expected release date: End of March, 2024

Dynasty Warriors M is an action RPG that takes you to 2nd and 3rd century China.

This is an offbeat action title where you play the role of a Chinese officer taking part in massive battles. The story revolves around the Chinese Civil War and there are plenty of historically accurate battles and skirmishes that you get to take part in, including the Yellow Turban Rebellion and the Battle of Luoyang.

Dynasty Warriors M sounds pretty ambitious owing to the action elements amidst real-time tactical battles. Fans are waiting to see how the title pans out upon release.

3) Loop Hero

Expected release date: April 30, 2024

Set in a dark medieval fantasy world, Loop Hero is a rather ambitious mobile RPG title that promises to fit in rogue-like action gameplay with strategic card play, along with some puzzle solving.

The title fits into the rogue-like genre as the levels are randomly generated each time. The lore is about an evil rich king, who has unleased upon the world an endless cycle of death, destruction, and chaos through his evil spell.

Loop Hero promises to offer several different classes of heroes for you to choose from, having different strengths and weaknesses each. Do keep a look out for this title as it promises pretty simple yet intriguing rogue-like adventures with multiple genres clubbed into one.

4) Wuthering Waves

Expected release date: May, 2024

Wuthering Waves is an upcoming third-person action RPG title, featuring a massive, free-to-traverse open-world. This title has a lot to be excited for, including brand-new fantastical realm devoured by calamity. As the protagonist, it’s up to you to restore hope to humanity.

Complete quests and side-quests, get further involved in the lore, upgrade a gang of cool characters, and switch characters tactically between battles, Wuthering Waves has a lot to offer when it comes to open world exploration and combat. This RPG title should definitely be on your bucket list for 2024.

5) Ashfall

Expected release date: Second half of 2024

Ashfall, a Fallout-inspired title, is developed by Legendary Star Studio. At its core, Ashfall is an MMORPG shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by nuclear waste. Artificial intelligence has wrecked chaos in the game world, with only a few vestiges of civilization remaining.

As the protagonist, you will be required to fing a legendary key called the Core of Creation to turn the tide of the war between humans and AI and rebuild civilization.

Which of these upcoming titles are most you excited about? Let us know in the comments section below. Tune in to Sportskeeda for all the latest news and updates about the gaming world, game guides, and more.