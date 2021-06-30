Top 5 simulation game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2021

Steam Summer Sale 2021 kicked off on June 24th and will last until July 8th, 2021.

The annual Steam Summer Sale has become a tradition on the platform. It offers amazing games for a steep discount and encourages players to expand their library.

The Steam Summer Sale brings in massive discounts on video games from all genres, from action-adventure to fighter, sports & racing to RPGs.

The annual Steam Summer Sale is underway

Simulation games are often described as a super-category of video games, where the game is designed to closely simulate real-world activities. From a specific category of vehicle to a specific job, simulation games have a variety of sub-categories.

Here are the best simulation game deals during the Steam Summer Sale 2021.

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Developer: SCS Software

Price: ₹241/-

Included: Euro Truck Simulator

Euro Truck Simulator 2 lets players enjoy the feel of driving a truck through long roads across European countries. Players can purchase DLCs based on their choices.

PC Building Simulator Maxed Out Edition

Developer: Claudiu Kiss (The Irregular Corporation)

Price: ₹1,828/-

Included: PC Building Simulator, Overclocked Edition Content, Overclockers UK Workshop, Esports Expansion, Fractal Design Workshop, EVGA Workshop, Aorus Workshop, NZXT Workshop, ROG Workshop, Razer Workshop

PC Building Simulator lets players build their fantasy setup while understanding how the different hardware components work.

Surgeon Simulator

Developer: Bossa Studios (Bossa Studios)

Price: ₹92/-

Included: Surgeon Simulator

Surgeon Simulator lets the player operate on a patient. It can turn into a fun and chaotic game very fast. With the sequel coming up, there is no better time to jump on the band wagon

Goat Simulator GOATY Edition

Developer: Coffee Stain Studios (Coffee Stain Studios)

Price: ₹259/-

Included: Goat Simulator, Goat Simulator GoatZ, Goat Simulator Payday, Goat Simulator Waste of Space, and soundtrack

Goat Simulator is an absolutely crazy game with over-the-top physics. Players take control of a goat and then cause chaos throughout the city.

Cities Skylines

Developer: Colossal Order Ltd. (Paradox Interactive)

Price: ₹182/-

Included: Cities Skyline

Cities Skyline is a city builder simulator that lets players build a city as they want. Players can further expand their experience with a multitude of available DLCs

Special Mention: Microsoft Flight Simulator

While the latest Microsoft Flight Simulator does not feature a discount during the Steam Summer Sale 2021, it is still a masterpiece of a game, emulating the entire world on a 1:1 scale using Bing maps to fly around.

