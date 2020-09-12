Top 5 skins you can make in Fortnite Season 4's 'Become a Hero' 

Fortnite just keeps delivering when it comes to Season 4. The game has been taken over by Marvel Comics and its heroes. In order to keep with that theme, Fortnite is releasing some customizable hero skins. In an email sent to everyone in the support-a-creator program, a new feature labeled “Become a Hero” was included. The skins will officially be titled “Boundless.”

Build your own Hero.



Grab the Boundless Set and fight evil forces with a superhero that's truly your own. Equip billions of possible Outfit combinations plus additional customization by using your Emoticons as Stickers!



Share your Heroes with us by using #BeBoundless. pic.twitter.com/WuvuvDYvCn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 11, 2020

It appears as though customization in Fortnite will go further than just colors, as changes in masks, hairstyles, and even the insignia on the heroes' chests is available within the feature. There are eight total skins that can be altered, but five of them look like they can be used to create a very close look-a-like to popular heroes.

5 best heroes to recreate with Fortnite's Boundless skins

#5 – Joltara / Ms. Marvel

(Image Credit: Square Enix)

Ms. Marvel is gaining popularity due to the new Marvel's Avengers game. The Joltara skin could easily be used to recreate Ms. Marvel within Fortnite. With the right amount of red and blue on the outfit and a mask, she'll be easy to recreate with the Joltara character. If they allow a different back bling, a red cape or some sort, it will round it off perfectly.

#4 - Blast Off / Firestorm

(Image Credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

The only thing missing from this skin would the flaming hair. It looks like these new character can have their eyes changed in Fortnite, however. That may help with Blast Off looking more like Firestorm. The red and yellow is already there for the default version of Blast Off. The insignia on his chest even matches up. The customization really seems endless and that is wonderful.

#3 – Hypersonic / Frozone

(Image Credit: Disney/Pixar)

Fortnite could easily have one of the most popular side characters in history. Frozone, from the Incredibles, is voiced by Samuel L. Jackson, who also plays the MCU version of Nick Fury. It only makes sense. Putting a mask on and making the blue lighter will bring Frozone to Fortnite with ease.

#2 - Dynamo Dancer / Captain Marvel

(Image Credit: Disney/Marvel)

Carol Danvers, or Captain Marvel, got her own movie and was featured quite heavily in Avengers: Endgame. When looking at Dynamo Dancer, Captain Marvel was the first thing that came to mind. The short hair is perfect already. The only thing that really needs altering is the color. A dark blue and red combination with a star insignia on the chest will give Captain Marvel a place alongside her other Marvel Comics cohorts.

#1 - Hunter / Green Lantern

(Image Credit: DC Comics)

The default Hunter skin in the Fortnite shop just screams Hal Jordan. The Green Lantern of Earth can come to the ally to team up with previous DC Comics characters in the game like Batman. Or he can have a dream team up with Marvel characters. There is really nothing to change with the hair, mask, or outfit here. Just buy him and call him "GL."