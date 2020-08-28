Top 5 skins we want to see in Fall Guys Season 2

Fall Guys Season 2 was announced last night at Gamescom Opening Night and revealed a ton of information. For starters, we know that the new season will be centered around medieval times and feature skins appropriate for the time period. There will also be some new maps arriving with the season, which releases some time in October.

While we got to see some of the skins Mediatonic is working on for Season 2, there are also some areas we'd like to see the developers hit. Here are five skins that we'd like to see in Fall Guys Season 2.

5 potential skins for Fall Guys Season 2

#5 - Shrek and Donkey

Image via DreamWorks Animation

This might be a bit far-fetched seeing as Mediatonic would need to get permission, but how cool would it be to see Shrek and Donkey come to the Store? The Shrek movies are set in medieval times so the setting works perfectly for Fall Guys Season 2. The biggest hurdle would, of course, be getting permission from DreamWorks Animation to use the characters in-game.

#4 - Kings and Queens

Enter caption

Advertisement

Synonymous with medieval times, using kings and/or queens in Fall Guys Season 2 simply makes too much sense. Kings and Queens are known to wear crowns and what is everyone chasing when they play Fall Guys? A Crown. This could be a great way for players who haven't won a Crown to finally get one.

#3 - Horses

Enter caption

A Knight skin has already been confirmed to be arriving in Fall Guys Season 2. However, what did Knights ride back in medieval times? Horses. There are already numerous animal skins in Fall Guys so why not design a medieval horse for the new season?

#2 - Chess pieces

Image via Smithsonian

Although chess was invented in India sometime in 600 A.D., it really became recognized during the Middle Ages (medieval times). As such, there are thousands of chess boards designed around the time period and Mediatonic could have some fun designing Fall Guys skins to fit around the various chess pieces.

#1 - Medieval foods

Enter caption

Rounding out our list is something that Fall Guys already features in a way. We've seen various skin packs based around fast food, so why not throw in a medieval food pack for Season 2? Skins could include a leg of mutton, a pig, or maybe some bread. The options are endless and this could be a great continuation of the food skins in Fall Guys.