Top 5 Snipers in COD Mobile Season 2

COD Mobile is always popular for its unique range of weapons. Frequent updates and changes have kept the game fresh and attractive to the players.

In the most recent update, the developers have made some big changes. With the addition of new maps, weapons, game modes, and many more, there are so many new things to explore for the gamer as well.

With every update, players can expect some of the meta to change as well. Some weapons become much more reliable to the gamers whereas some lose their popularity. There are different types of weapons in the game. Sniper is one of them.

Best Snipers in COD Mobile Season 2:

Players should always be ready for long-range fights. In these scenarios, Snipers are one of the best options. One or two shots is enough to take down enemies in long-range with a sniper.

Here is a list of the 5 best Snipers for COD Mobile Season 2.

M21 EBR

Damage: 72

Range: 85

Fire Rate: 35

M21 EBR is the most popular sniper rifles in COD Mobile Season 2. It is a semi-automatic sniper rifle, and although it does less damage than other snipers, the higher fire rate makes this gun more useful than the others.

DLQ33

Damage: 80

Fire Rate: 28

Range: 91

DLQ33 is one of the most popular sniper rifles in the game. With great damage, good accuracy, and long-range it is one of the best snipers in COD Mobile.

Arctic .50

Damage: 83

Fire Rate: 31

Range: 90

The Arctic.50 is one of the deadliest and most feared snipers in the game right now. Players can easily take down enemies with 2 just two shots with this gun in the long range.

Locus

Damage: 84

Fire Rate: 28

Range: 90

It is one of the best sniper rifles of COD Mobile Season 2. With high damage and long-range, it can take down enemies in just one shot. The gun is perfect for Quickscope as well.

NA-45

Damage: 93

Fire Rate: 45

Range: 95

Arguably the best gun in COD Mobile Season 2. It causes the highest amount of damage among all the sniper rifles. The only gun in the game which can take down enemies is just a one body-shot. It is also handy for long-range.