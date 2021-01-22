Speedrunning is a form of competitive gaming like no other and goes well with the vastness of the Pokemon franchise.

Speedrunning means beating a game as quickly as possible. There are different variations, however. Some involve glitches, some requiring the use of none, and others simply are attempts to do it by any means necessary as quickly as possible.

Hundreds of hours are poured into Pokemon games. The thought of speedrunning one makes some players absolutely shiver in terror. Speedrunning a Pokemon game, though, is the only way some players play.

Top 5 Speedrunning records in Pokemon

#5 - Pokemon Blue Any% No Save Corruption (11:33)

Just thinking about beating a Pokemon game in 11 minutes is insane. When it is the older games, where it takes forever to run or receive a bicycle to move about, is even crazier. Stocchi is the name of the world record holder. Any% No Save Corruption means that any glitches and the like are allowed, but Save Corruption is not. Watch the video and be amazed.

#4 - Pokemon Pearl Any% (57:06)

Remember the name Werster, because that is going to be appearing on this list quite a bit. Werster is a speedrun genius when it comes to Pokemon, owning several records and is close to the top in others. Pokemon Pearl is a beautiful game and this Any% speedrun just shows how intricate speedrunning a game like Pokemon is.

#3 - Pokemon Platinum Any% Glitchless (3:40:01)

Any% Glitchless means that the game has to be beaten as is. There are no exploits allowed. Most players take up to 8 hours at minimum to beat the main Pokemon story. 3 hours and 40 minutes is incredible for beating this game. It is another Werster record that he beat by 42 whole seconds.

#2 - Pokemon Crystal Any% (5:04)

Any% is not the most appreciated speedrun method, but at times, it can be the most intriguing. A player by the name of entrpntr took to Pokemon Crystal and shattered the world record by more than six minutes. Beating a Pokemon game in five minutes is incredible. The sheer lack of anything happening is what makes this one so interesting.

#1 - Pokemon Red Any% Glitchless (1:45:05)

This is the world record of all world records. Many feel this is the one that will never be beaten. Hwangbro took to Pokemon Red and absolutely dominated the speedrun competition. He took to one of the original games and had a goal. His excitement at the end battle against the character's rival is unmatched.