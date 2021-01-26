Top 5 streamers who lost it at fans during a live stream

There are times, for one reason or another, that streamers lose their cool during a show.

Sometimes it is because of their poor performance in a game. Sometimes, a game-breaking bug interrupts their play. Other times, it is the fans that cause a streamer to blow their top, whether deserved or not.

This article take a look at five times streamers have flipped their lid because of their fans.

5 streamers who lost it at fans

#5 - InvaderVie

"No one's ever going to convince me that what I'm saying is so rude or so unacceptable or so outrageous."

Known for her Mass Effect streaming, InvaderVie caused quite a stir when she ridiculed fans that did not pay the $5 to subscribe to her Twitch channel, calling them "irresponsible." The rant continues with her saying "it's not like a ton of money," all while giggling and making dramatic hand motions.

#4 - Talia Mar

Sometimes a streamer's frustration with their fans is entirely valid. In the case of British singer and streamer Talia Mar, she mocked her gross Twitch fans after discovering the two most popular clips of her Twitch streams were just of her standing up.

"Ooooh, being a woman!"

Talia deleted both clips and disabled the clip function from her Twitch channel shortly after to prevent similar occurrences from happening in the future.

#3 - Ninja

Is it any surprise that Richard "Ninja" Tyler Blevins would show up on this list? Know for his tantrums, Ninja is a classic example of a toxic gamer. The example that earns him a spot on this list is his reaction to a fan calling him a hypocrite on stream.

It is bad enough that Ninja continues to set a bad example for fans through his poor behavior and childlike attitude while playing, but to yell at fans for calling him out on this behavior ices the cake.

#2 - SypherPK

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is a pretty chill guy, known for his excellent Fortnite content on YouTube and Twitch. As cool of a guy as he seems to be, the worst of internet trolls can get under even the toughest of skins. During a stream in October, 2020, a troll gets to Hassan in a situation that gradually escalated.

SypherPK

"Holy S**t! You sound like a dumbass, you sound like a loser. You sound like everything I thought you were. Get the f*** out of here... Don't talk back to me you little s**t! Get the f*** outta here!"'

It was a rare outburst from the streamer, and fans enjoyed seeing their favorite streamer in a rare moment of rage. There are no doubts about how Hassan felt about the exchange.

The video has since been removed.

#1 - Buckkerz

The Madden streamer, only known as buckkerz, recently came into the spotlight, and not for a good reason. While he was not screaming at his stream fans, he yelled at perhaps his #1 fan, his infant son. The following video was reposted on Twitter, and is undoubtedly disturbing.

For those who do not have the stomach to see a grown man-child scream obscenities at their infant, the gist of the video is that buckkerz is a whiny sore loser who slams his controller down, makes his baby cry, and then screams directly in their face to "Shut the f**k up," all while live.

Thankfully, viewers were able to record the interaction before buckkerz deleted all content on his social media accounts. This guy gets the #1 spot for being a #1 trash human being.