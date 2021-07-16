Top 5 things to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons when bored

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an interesting game to spend time playing alone or with friends. There are loads of things to do in the game that players can max out quickly as it's so much fun to grind.

Unfortunately, the list of activities in the game is exhaustive, and players might come to a point when they feel bored.

After a point in time, Animal Crossing: New Horizons only has routine tasks remaining, something players aren't always motivated to do. Therefore, the game definitely becomes stagnant after a while.

Luckily, while the players might exhaust all the primary tasks after a while, there are still a variety of tasks they can do to take the boredom away. From redesigning to exploring mystery islands, there are many activities to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons when bored.

Activities to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons when bored

#1 Redesigning

There are many parts of the island that players neglect while making other parts beautiful. After a while, they just forget about it, leaving a massive unattractive spot in their neighborhood.

The next time players are feeling bored with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they can head out to that unloved part of their island and give it a makeover to make it beautiful and fit in well with the neighborhood.

#2 Starting Over

If players do not want to enjoy the game in bits and pieces, they can create a whole new profile on their Nintendo Switch and start afresh on a completely new island.

Starting over in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

Having a new island on Animal Crossing: New Horizons will give players the chance to do things differently. They can use this idea to have multiple of their favorite island themes without having to get rid of the previous one.

#3 Get rid of an unwanted villager

Players always want to switch up villagers on their island to keep a healthy mix. Therefore, if their island roster is full, they can kick one villager out and get in a new one.

There are many ways to kick out an Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager instantly without having to wait the usual month or more.

#4 Nook Miles Goals

There are various Nook Miles goals that require a massive amount of effort, things like catching 100 fish in a row is not an easy task. If players can't figure out anything else to do but still want to keep playing the game, they can grind out the long-term Nook Miles goals.

#5 Exploring Mystery Islands

Exploring mystery islands is one of the most exciting things to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, especially when players are bored. There are a variety of mystery islands available in the game, and they contain amazing rewards.

Money Rock mystery island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Koramora)

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to catch a Golden Stag, the most expensive bug in the game

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul