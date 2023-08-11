Top 5 tips for the Bard class in Baldur's Gate 3

Bards in the game Baldur's Gate 3 are highly valuable support classes that excel at bolstering their teammates and taking down formidable enemies. Including them in your party is advantageous as they can enhance overall damage output, provide healing support to tanks, and effectively handle potential threats that would otherwise require additional attention.
In Baldur's Gate 3, players can choose from a variety of character classes. One of these classes is the Bard, who specializes in using their musical talents to either attack enemies or support their allies.
5 tips for the Bard class in Baldur's Gate 3
The Bard class in Baldur's Gate 3 is known for its versatility and power. They excel in a wide range of skills, including Deception, Intimidation, Performance, Persuasion, and Sleight of Hand. This makes them well-rounded characters who can adapt to various situations. Bards also possess a diverse spell repertoire.
The spells enable them to enhance their allies' abilities, weaken enemies, and even provide healing to the party. As a result, Bards are highly valued members of any group due to their ability to offer support in numerous ways.
Features of the Bard Class
Bards in the game have a certain number of hit points based on their level, starting with 1d8 per level and adding their Constitution modifier. At 1st level, they begin with eight plus their Constitution modifier. As they progress to higher levels after 1st, it becomes five plus their Constitution modifier.
They can use Bardic Inspiration once before taking a long rest, which is similar to the Guidance spell but uses a d6 instead of a d4. They also begins with two level 1 spell slots that refresh after a long rest. As for saving throws, bards have proficiency in Charisma and Dexterity saves.
Here are 5 tips for the Bard class
1. Focus on Charisma and Dexterity.
In the realm of Dungeons and Dragons in Baldur's Gate 3, Bard's charisma stands as their most vital attribute. This stat directly influences the potency of their Bardic Inspiration ability and the numerous spells they wield.
Additionally, dexterity holds significance for Bards since it enhances their Armor Class (AC) and augments the accuracy of ranged attacks against adversaries.
2. Choose the right race and subclass.
Several options can work well when choosing a race and subclass for your Bard in Baldur's Gate 3. For races, consider Half-Elf, Drow, or Human. These races offer unique benefits and fit well with the Bard class.
As for subclasses, the College of Lore, College of Valor, and College of Whispers are all strong choices that provide different playstyles and abilities for your character.
3. Use your spells wisely.
Bard spells possess great power, albeit with limited availability. Therefore, it is crucial to exercise prudence when employing these magical abilities and reserve them for situations in which their impact will be most significant. Among the recommended spells are Vicious Mockery, Faerie Fire, Haste, and Polymorph.
4. Be a jack of all trades.
Bards are incredibly versatile characters, possessing a wide range of skills. This versatility allows them to thrive in various roles and bridge any gaps in your party's abilities. For instance, if your group lacks a dedicated healer, a Bard can utilize their unique Bardic spells to provide healing support for your allies.
5. Have fun!
Bards are an incredibly enjoyable class to play in Baldur's Gate 3. offering a great level of versatility, power, and charisma. With your Bard character, you can embark on thrilling adventures, explore the vast world, and meet fascinating individuals along the way.
If you're seeking a class that excels in various areas, the Bard is an excellent option. They offer both enjoyment and effectiveness, bringing versatility to your party. With a Bard by your side, you'll be equipped to overcome any challenge.