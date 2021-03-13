Pokemon Quest is a quirky spin-off game that offers players a gameplay experience unlike any other from the franchise.

Free-to-play, Pokemon Quest was first released on Nintendo Switch in May of 2018. Only a month later, versions came out for both iPhone and Android users. The game has a cube-like style reminiscent of Minecraft and also puts an interesting spin on how Pokemon battles function.

As with almost all Pokemon games, Pokemon Quest incorporates the goal of collecting as many of the Pocket Monsters as one can. Rather than catching them with a Pokeball, a player must attract a Pokemon by cooking various recipes in their camp.

Top 5 tips for playing Pokemon Quest

#5 - Make a good starter selection

Starters available in Pokemon Quest (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are five different Pokemon to choose from as a player's starter in Pokemon Quest. One should select the Pokemon that matches their battling style, because the starter will play a crucial role early on in the game.

Charmander and Pikachu make excellent choices for more offensive players, while Bulbasaur is a great pick for defensive battlers. Eevee and Squirtle are well-balanced Pokemon all around.

#4 - Use Power Stones

The Power Stone editing page for Raichu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Learning to use Power Stones is an absolutely crucial element in becoming a great Pokemon Quest player.

Power Stones are gained through adventuring/battling through the various levels found in the game. By equipping one's pocket monsters with these stones, their Attack or HP stat will increase depending on which stone is used.

It isn't always a good idea for a player to give their favorite or strongest team member all of the best Power Stones. It's smarter to give the weaker fighters or lower HP Pokemon the most powerful stones.

#3 - Utilize the Scatter button

Pokemon battling in Pokemon Quest (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Scatter button is an incredibly useful feature whether a Pokemon Quest player enables auto-play or not. There is an extremely limited amount of control available over the Pokemon's movement in this game.

However, Scatter allows a player to quickly send every member of their team running away for a brief moment. This feature must be taken advantage of, especially when waiting for a move to charge up or when avoiding an enemy's attacks.

#2 - Use a mix of long-range and close-range attacks

The team-editing menu in Pokemon Quest (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another significant part of being successful in this game is making sure a team works well together. Some Pokemon in the game use close-range attacks, while others fight from afar and try to avoid close combat with the enemy.

It's best to use a mix of the two, although the right combinations will differ depending on what level a player is adventuring in. Also keep an eye out on what types are making up the team, as a majority of the time, its most effective to have all different types.

#1 - Try cooking up various recipes

Cooking is necessary to add new Pokemon to one's team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The number one most important tip to use when playing Pokemon Quest is for a player to diversify the recipes they cook in their camp.

A player will find all sorts of different ingredients while adventuring through the game, some being much more rare than others.

There are tons of recipes to try out in this game, each one attracting different types of pocket monsters that can be added to a team. Constantly having a dish cooking in camp is vital for any player who wants to have a wide-selection of Pokemon to choose from.

