Top 5 tips to reach Conqueror tier easily in PUBG Mobile Lite

The Conqueror tier in PUBG Mobile Lite is the topmost tier in the rank system. The Ace tier, prior to the Conqueror, is easily attainable by most players. However, reaching the Conqueror tier isn't very smooth sailing. Players need to constantly strive and grind in the Classic matches to reach this tier.

Many professionals, as well as intermediate players aim for the Conqueror to prove their credibility. Listed below are some of the best tips that players can follow to make their way to the Conqueror tier in PUBG Mobile Lite as of April 2021.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best tips to reach Conqueror tier easily in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 - Play safe

Play safe and survive

Reaching the Conqueror tier in PUBG Mobile Lite is not that easy, and players need to stay low-key if they want to push their ranks quickly.

Going all out for the kills won't help to level up the rank points. Hence, players must always land as far as possible from the path of flight. Players need to gather enough loot and avoid engaging in fights to secure more survival points.

#2 - Time of rank pushing

Push ranks at the beginning of the season

Players also need to notice the time when they are willing to push the rank tiers to the Conqueror. The best time to work up the rank tiers is at the beginning of a new season in PUBG Mobile Lite.

At the beginning of a new season, the rank tiers of all the players will be reset. And to reach the top level, the only option that players have is to push ranks as fast as possible.

#3 - Play with a regular squad

Squadmates help in critical situations

Players should always push the Conqueror tier in squad or duo but never in the solo mode. Maximizing rank points in the squad or duo modes is easier as players can earn more points by surviving together.

To ensure better communication and execute better strategies on the battlefield, players should always play with their regular squadmates.

#4 - Stick with teammates

The core concept of playing squad games in a battle royale game is to play together. Players need to stick with their squadmates. It increases the odds of survival as every player can cover each other's back. Also, players can follow team strategies when they communicate and cooperate.

#5 - Carry enough health utilities

Surviving the last circle is tough when players slowly reach higher tiers. Hence, players should always carry as many health utilities as they can. It helps them have a better chance of surviving heal battles inside the blue zone.

Other than heal battles, carrying enough health kits in PUBG Mobile Lite will also help players to regain HPs faster amidst an intense fight.

