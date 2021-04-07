Top 5 tips to reach Free Fire's Heroic tier in April 2021

Free Fire provides players with an immensely competitive battle royale experience. Players have to regularly grind to win matches and climb up the ranks or tiers in the game.

The Heroic tier is one of the highest tiers in Free Fire. This article provides a few tips that can help players to push rank and reach the Heroic tier in Free Fire in April 2021.

What are the best tips to reach Free Fire's Heroic tier in April 2021?

#1 Choosing the best landing spot

Players should always consider a good spot to land at the start of a match (Image via Free Fire website)

One of the most important factors to consider when players want to rank push in Free Fire is the landing spot at the start of a match.

Players are advised to land away from the flight path to reduce the probability of early fights and maximize their chances of surviving until the end. This will help them gain more rank points and subsequently move up the ranks faster.

#2 Teamwork

Good communication between teammates is the key to winning matches (Image via Total Gaming / YouTube)

Teamwork and clear communication between teammates are necessary while pushing rank in Free Fire.

Players are advised to interact clearly and effectively during a match, so that the team can work out a strategy that will ultimately lead them to the last stages of the game.

#3 Using utilities

Gloo wall grenades and smoke grenades are crucial utilities that must be used correctly.

Players should always have enough explosives and gloo wall grenades as these items will prove to be very handy in the final circles of a match.

#4 Get the best sensitivity and layout settings

Players should always consider their sensitivity and custom layout settings before heading into a match.

Players must operate on settings that they are comfortable with. This will allow them to perform at their peak, resulting in larger kill counts and higher rank points.

#5 Grind continuously

Free Fire players should never stop grinding if they want to reach the highest tiers in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Consistency is important when it comes to climbing up the ranks in Free Fire. Players must never stop grinding and should be consistent with their victories to reach the Heroic tier.

While players cannot win every match, they should always put their defeats behind them and continue to push rank in the game.

