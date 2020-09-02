Top 5 Twitch streamers to watch out for in 2020

The world of streaming is always in constant flux. New streamers can go viral within days while popular ones can ruin their careers in seconds. While streamers such as Pokimane and Leafy have had a difficult time recently, others have had a great couple of months.

In this article, we look at five Twitch streamers who have become quite successful in the last few months and are expected to maintain the momentum for the rest of the year.

Top streamers to watch out for this year

KittyPlays

Image via HyperX

Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaella has around 1.1 million followers on Twitch. She is primarily a Fortnite streamer, although she plays other games such as COD, PUBG and Valorant as well. The streamer is widely considered to be one of the best female gamers in the world.

Considering the recent criticism of certain female streamers regarding the quality and brand of content, KittyPlays is a legitimate gamer with an array of skills and is surely set to grow even bigger over the next few months.

AdmiralBulldog

Image via Liquipedia

Henrik Ahnberg, better known as AdmiralBulldog, is a former professional Dota 2 player and current co-owner of Alliance Esports organisation. He is best known for his victory at the International 2013 but has since then moved to full-time streaming.

The streamer has around 698k followers on Twitch and is known for his whacky and hilarious streams. This is in addition to his world-renowned Dota 2 skills. Furthermore, he has recently shown a tendency to play other games, specifically Fall Guys, which is sure to see his growth continue in the months to come.

Pokimane

Image via Wired

Pokimane has had a tough couple of months, to say the least. The controversies she has been embroiled in have, however, not stopped her staunch fans from supporting her and has had little to no impact on her growth as well.

There is little denying that Pokimane is the most successful female streamer in the world right now, although she has been on the receiving end of staunch criticism for her ‘brand of content’. Regardless, she is surely one of the streamers to look out for in the coming months.

Clix

Image via EssentiallySports

We recently reported that NRG Fortnite player Cody "Clix" Conrod has emerged as the highest-earning Fortnite Pro in 2020. The 15-year-old American has around 2.1 million followers on Twitch.

According to The Fortnite Guy, Clix earns more than $100,000 per month, making him one of the highest-paid streamers of this year. The trend is sure to continue over the next few months.

Dr Disrespect

Former Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect (Image via republic world)

Ever since Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch towards the end of June, speculation about his eventual return had been doing the rounds on the internet. However, his return to streaming at the beginning of August was received very well by fans.

Of course, while the Doc is no longer a Twitch streamer, he is surely one of the top guys to watch out for in 2020. As a matter of fact, his return to streaming was literally record-shattering as he surpassed both Shroud and Ninja, two fellow streamers who have also returned to streaming over the past few months, in streaming numbers.

Since then, the Doc has also collaborated with Indian streamer Scout in an event which proved to be a great success.