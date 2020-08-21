Meet Clix, the highest-earning Fortnite pro of 2020

Cody "Clix" Conrod is a fifteen-year-old American Fortnite streamer and professional player. He plays for the NRG Fortnite team, and has around 2.1 million followers on Twitch. Cody's YouTube account has approximately 1.08 million subscribers, and he regularly posts on Twitter and TikTok, as well.

Around a month ago, Clix got swatted for the third time in his career. 'Swatting' is a prank that involves the calling of authorities to a specific location for a fake crime. It is a punishable offence in many countries, and people in the past have been heavily injured or even killed because of it. Regardless, the fifteen-year-old Fortnite pro recently posted on Twitter asking his fans whether he should go ahead and return to his high school.

i'm thinking abt going back to highschool, what's your thoughts — Clix (@ClixHimself) July 4, 2020

However, it now appears that his High-School has 'banned him' from returning.

Why Was Clix banned from his High School?

In a recent stream, Clix can be seen expressing his desire to return to High School. He said that while he is very grateful for all the things he has received, he still wants to live a 'normal life'.

He went on to explain that his High School has refused to let him return, for a rather odd reason. They think that allowing Clix rejoin would act as a distraction for other streamers, something he did not seem happy about. You can watch the clip in the video below.

Is Clix the highest-earning Fortnite pro of 2020?

In a video posted by The Fortnite Guy on YouTube, Clix has been proven to be the highest-earning Fortnite streamer of current times. On Twitter, The Fortnite Guy posted the following, asking his viewers about who they think is the highest-earning Fortnite Pro.

Who do you guys think the richest pro is? (Tfue and ninja aren’t pros anymore) — The Fortnite Guy (@The_FortniteGuy) August 20, 2020

Quite a few people were sure that it was Clix due to his high subscriber growth over recent times. Others thought it was Bugha, owing to the $3 million cash prize that he got by winning the Fortnite World Cup 2019.

Image Credits: The Fortnite Guy, twitter.com

Regardless, in the video that was subsequently posted, we see a detailed breakdown of the streamers' earnings. Generally, it is Tfue who is considered to be the highest-earning Fortnite streamer on Twitch. However, as of late, Clix seems to have overtaken him.

According to the video, Clix has earned around $70,000 from Twitch subscribers this month already, which is in addition to his sponsorships and the salary that he draws from NRG. Hence, it can be conclusively said that Clix is making more than a $100,000 a month.

Further, the video goes on to compare his earnings with other streamers who are making a lot of money, including benjyfishy and Bugha. However, Clix was signed by NRG at the prime of his career, while benjyfishy was signed before he had made it big. Further, the video explains that Bugha's salary is probably not as high as Clix's, which is because his organization, Sentinels, is not as big as NRG.

While the three may not currently be as rich as some of the more seasoned streamers such as Ninja and Tfue, they seem to be on track to become more significant than them, in due course. You can watch the entire video below.