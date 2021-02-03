Top 5 most underrated landing spots in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has an abundance of great landing spots for players looking for loot, action, or seclusion at the start of a match.

Every player has their favorite places, as well as sites they like to avoid. Some points on the map are severely underrated, providing several benefits at the start of a Fortnite game. Yet, these are usually a player's second or third POI to visit once they touch down.

Underrated landing spots in Fortnite

#5 - Coral Castle

Fortnite Coral Castle

A major POI on the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 map, Coral Castle is a great place to land. It offers many places to duck behind, waterways to swim between landmasses quickly, and a fair amount of chests and ground loot. Coral Castle also sees a fair number of players land there, but not too many for it to be overwhelming.

Coral Castle also offers quick access to several other POI players will need to visit to complete various quests. This makes it a great starting point for a few different loops to run before really getting into the thick of things.

Coral Castle has a little bit of everything for players, earning it a spot on this list.

#4 - Fort Crumpet

Fortnite Fort Crumpet

Just a hair's width from Coral Castle is Fort Crumpet. Not only does it have a high point on the Fortnite map for a faster landing, but there are also tons of little pocket and basement rooms inside the fort to hide, gather loot, and box in other players.

As with Coral Castle, it is a great spot to start a quest loop, with the ability to hit several vital areas reasonably quickly.

#3 - Flopper Pond

Fortnite Flopper Pond

A mere blip on Apollo Island, Fortnite's Flopper Pond is a rare gem on the map that offers adequate cover, a fishing spot or two, a house to loot, and even a truck snag to ride off once a player has gathered what they can quickly.

#2 - Hydro 16

Fortnite Hydro 16

A fan-favorite site, though not often one that sees a lot of deploys. Hydro 16 features chests, ground loot, building materials, and a convenient zip line to climb the dam behind it quickly.

Offering easy access to major POIs, Hydro 16 keeps a player's options open during the start of a match - an important detail for an effective strategy.

#1 - Compact Cars

Fortnite Compact Cars

Compact Cars is another tiny POI that offers many significant advantages over other landing spots in Fortnite. A great source of metal with tight, tall corners to hide in, this spot offers a few chests, ground loot, concrete walls, and nearby shipping containers as well. Inside the garage, players can find a vehicle to zip off on the dirt road that leads away from there.

A great spot to land, grab, and run, Compact Cars is undoubtedly one of the most underrated landing spots in Fortnite Season 5.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.