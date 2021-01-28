Top 5 landing spots in Fortnite Season 5 for instant action

Fortnite island is enormous, with hundreds of locations for a variety of activities. There are many areas that players can land on the map after hurling themselves from the Battle Bus.

Choosing where to land is crucial in deciding how a player's first few minutes of the game will turn out. Many players like to land in places where there are not many other players, so they slowly build up a kit they want and gather resources. Others like instant action.

This article discusses the five landing spots in Fortnite with a lot of action.

Top 5 action-packed Fortnite landing spots

#5 - Hunter's Haven

Hunter's Haven. Image via Fortnite.

A new location on Fortnite's Apollo island is where the Bounty Hunters of the Imagined Order call home. Various quests have required players to visit these hunters' apartments, and there are a ton of treasure chests here as well. The recent addition of The Predator has players flocking to its apartment to complete one of the Jungle Quests associated with the character.

#4 - Holly Hedges

Holly Hedges. Image via Fortnite.

A quiet little town on the island's western side, Fortnite's Holly Hedges contains many objectives needed to complete quests. Each house also includes chests, ground loot, and so many hiding places. The beauty of Holly Hedges is that, even though it is at the edge of the map, there are many cars and trucks scattered around that players can use as cover to escape, if needed.

#3 - Salty Towers

Salty Towers. Image via Fortnite.

Fortnite can rename the Tilted Towers whatever they like, but it will still be called the Tilted Towers. This will always be a popular point of entry into the game. Salty Towers is a treasure trove of ground loot, chests, places to hide, and its location gives players easy access to the island's center.

#2 - Zero Point

Zero Point. Image via Fortnite.

Fortnite's dead center contains the Zero Point and around it a vast desert filled with loot, Zero Point Crystals, and the opportunity for sand tunneling. Moreover, players can find the Mandolorian's shop nearby, as well as find easy access to almost any other area of the map. Chances are they'll also be safe from the Storm for quite a bit. It may not look populated with players, but an experienced player needs to keep their eyes on the sand to know otherwise.

#1 - Stealthy Stronghold

Stealthy Stronghold. Image via Fortnite.

Stealthy Stronghold contains a fair amount of chests and ammo boxes and The Predator, which players need to defeat to earn its skin and loot for its items like the Cloaking Device. Players often flock here hoping to be the first to take The Predator down, take its gear, and claim the advantage through the rest of the game. Fortnite players should note that Stealthy Stronghold is a confined space with lots of players and The Predator.

Note: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.