Some of the blueprints in Call of Duty: Warzone have players moving around the map and picking up kills in some serious style.

Gun customization has always been one of the few things that separates Call of Duty from other FPS franchises, and players can stylize their weapons in Warzone just like they could in ordinary multiplayer. Some of these blueprints are nice because they give an incentive to play guns that aren’t used as often. At the same time, though, some meta guns also definitely got nice aesthetic upgrades as well. Here are the 5 best blueprints to bring into Warzone.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 weapon blueprints in Call of Duty: Warzone

#5 - Glow Catalyst (Bullfrog)

Image via Activision

This is rising as one of the best SMGs in Warzone, and players will probably be happy to see a nice blueprint for the Bullfrog. The neon-green mag is definitely the conversation piece of this weapon. It really gives this rapid-firing gun a nice touch.

#4 - Forsaken Treaty (Stoner 63)

Image via HZRD

There’s nothing wrong with taking an LMG into Warzone, even if they aren’t seen that much. This blueprint certainly makes the Stoner 63 worth bringing. The white coloring really looks nice, but the Street King lettering in front of the trigger really makes this stand out.

#3 - Vex Lord (XM4)

Image via Activision

Here is a design that will have players looking at it for a bit. There are a bunch of voodoo-inspired intricate drawings on the Vex Lord blueprint. They all give the XM4 a really nice purple tint as well. There might be better assault rifles in Warzone at the moment, but the XM4 makes nice use of a 40 Rnd Mag.

#2 - Brutalizer (Streetsweeper)

Image via Activision

This blueprint has a design that certainly lives up to its name. Not only is the Brutalizer terrifying to look at, nobody is going to want to go against it in Verdansk either. The shotgun gets a red hue across the body as well as the visage of a skull near the trigger. This gun looks like it belongs more in Resident Evil than Warzone.

#1 - Counter Offer (FARA 83)

Image via Activision

Anyone who drops into Verdansk with this gun gets instant clout. The Counter Offer blueprint paints FARA 83 in gold. FARA 83 might not be the most popular assault rifle in Warzone at the moment, but this coloring should be enough reason to use it a couple times.