When the Indian government banned PUBG back in 2020, Krafton created BGMI in 2021, a derivation of the game specifically designed for the Indian audience. People from different age groups from all over the country fell head over heels for this unique Battle Royale title; however, the game only lasted two years as it got banned again in July 2022 by the Indian government for the very reasons PUBG got banned.

There have been rumors about the return of this famous Battle Royale title in the past eight months, but nothing concrete to confirm the news.

6 reasons behind the popularity of BGMI in India

BGMI has created new communities that have evolved with it, helping players make new friends from all around the country. The game also created a lot of employment opportunities for those who loved it.

6) The game can be played on mid-range devices

Battlegrounds Mobile India is not a light game. As smartphones got cheaper and 4G data packs became more affordable, the popularity of BGMI kept rising. The game did manage to run without lags on mid-range Android devices.

Players with Android 4.3 and 1.5 GB RAM can easily run the game on their mobiles. With a few tweaks in the settings and graphics, players could play on their handsets without any major issues.

5) Grabbing the attention of the youth

The game already had 40 million pre-registrations, and it crossed 50 million downloads within 50 days of its launch. BGMI reached 34 million downloads in the first week and entertained 16 million active players daily. This allows you to easily comprehend the popularity of the game among Indians.

Battlegrounds Mobile India grabbed the attention of the youth more than any other game in the genre. It helped players interact with each other regardless of their age, location, or background. As per a report from July 1, 2022, Krafton revealed that the game reached 100 million active users in its first year.

3) The boom of esports and competitive scene

BGMI players like Mortal, Dynamo, Scout, and Jonathan became famous thanks to the boom in eSports and competitive scenes in the country.

These players then formed teams, which were later turned into organizations. They have grown among the fans of Battlegrounds Mobile India, which has created a great community of players.

The last BGMI tournament before the ban, BGMI Masters Series 2022, accumulated 100 million views on Loco, a live game streaming platform. It was hosted in New Delhi, with a prize pool of 1.5 Cr.

2) Easy-to-understand gameplay

The main goal for the players of Battlegrounds Mobile India was to be the last man standing. The game used to revolve around this simple, easy-to-comprehend gameplay experience. The developers added new modes revolving around this structure that made it engaging for the players.

What attracted the players more was the thrill of the game. Players had to jump from a plane along with their teammates and opponents to the battleground. The suspense of not knowing what weapons they will get after landing made the gameplay more exciting.

1) Localization of the game

Krafton tried its best to localize Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian counterpart of PUBG. They featured Indian celebrities, and the game even supported different Indian languages.

Battlegrounds Mobile India also brought Indian-themed outfits and voice packs from India's most-loved creators. BGMI tried to add a personal touch for the Indian players, which made the game even more popular among the community.

