5 best Minecraft servers to join with friends

Playing Minecraft with friends is a truly immersive and rewarding experience that can take the gameplay to a whole new level. The game offers a sandbox-style environment where players can build, explore, and survive in a world made entirely of blocks.

However, when they team up with friends, they can create an entirely new dimension of possibilities. In this article, we'll look at the five best Minecraft servers to join with friends.

Top 5 Minecraft servers to join with friends

Playing Minecraft with friends offers benefits such as collaboration, teamwork, and shared workload, making it easier and more enjoyable to overcome obstacles and challenges.

Additionally, playing with friends allows for creative exploration and the ability to bounce ideas off each other, resulting in new and exciting projects such as building communities or mini-games within the game.

When selecting Minecraft servers to join with friends, there are several factors to consider. Here are some criteria to keep in mind:

Number of players: Some servers are better suited for larger groups of players, while others are better for smaller groups.

Different servers offer different game modes and challenges. Players should choose servers that offer game modes that they enjoy playing.

A friendly and welcoming community can make all the difference when playing Minecraft with friends. Players should look for servers with active and engaged communities.

With those criteria in mind, here are the five best Minecraft servers to join with friends.

1) The Hive

The Hive is a popular Minecraft server that offers a variety of game modes that players can enjoy with their friends. It has a large player base and an active community, making it an excellent place to make new friends and work on projects.

The Hive's most popular game modes include Survival Games, Hide and Seek, and Gravity. The server is user-friendly and easy to navigate, with a clean and user-friendly interface.

It also has a friendly staff that is always available to help players with any problems they may encounter.

2) Hypixel

With a player base of over 14 million registered users, Hypixel is one of the most considerable Minecraft servers. It offers a wide range of game modes, including popular ones such as BedWars, SkyWars, and Murder Mystery.

Hypixel has a well-developed ranking system that rewards players for their game achievements, making it a fun and competitive server to play on. It also has a sizable and active community, with forums and Discord channels where players can interact and connect.

3) Mineplex

Mineplex is another well-known Minecraft server that offers a diverse range of games, such as Block Hunt, Super Smash Mobs, and Turf Wars. The server has a large and welcoming Minecraft community, as well as active forums and Discord channels where players can discuss and collaborate on projects.

It also has an easy-to-use interface and a well-developed ranking system that allows players to earn rewards for their game achievements. Mineplex is an excellent server for those who enjoy playing mini-games with their friends, as it provides a diverse set of entertaining and engaging game modes.

4) CubeCraft

The CubeCraft server has a variety of game modes, including mini-games and multiplayer games. Egg Wars, Tower Defense, Sky Wars, and Lucky Islands are some of the most popular games.

CubeCraft has a well-developed rewards and achievement system that encourages players to improve their skills and compete with others. The server has a vibrant community, complete with forums and Discord channels where players can provide feedback and connect with each other.

It also has an intuitive user interface, with easy-to-understand guidelines and supportive staff members to help players through any problems they may have.

5) The Archon

The Archon server's main focus is faction-based gameplay, in which players form teams and compete for resources and land. It has several game modes, including Prison, Skyblock, and KitPVP. The server has an advanced economy system that allows players to trade items and resources with one another.

The Archon is also known for its ranking system that rewards players for their achievements in the game, motivating them to enhance their skills and compete against others. It boasts a beginner-friendly community with forums and Discord channels where you can seek help and advice from experienced members.

The server has an easy-to-use interface, clear instructions, and a team of moderators who are willing to assist players with any problems they may encounter.

