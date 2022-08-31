5 weakest Minecraft mobs in 2022

Mobs in Minecraft are special A.I. entities that breathe life into the game's vast world. Players frequently interact with these mobs to obtain new items or to progress further in the game. As players move forward, they will encounter some of the game's most powerful and dangerous mobs. However, it is also essential to know about the weakest mobs.

Many mobs are extremely weak, so much so that they can be killed with one swing of a sword. Though most of these mobs have no major use in the game's storyline, they can be important to players depending on what they drop upon death. Some of these mobs might have fewer hearts of health, but they can be a pain to kill due to their behavior.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The 5 weakest mobs in Minecraft listed (2022)

5) Chicken

Chicken is the most common weak mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Chickens are the most common weak mob in the game since they are found almost everywhere except desert, snowy plains, ice spikes, snowy slopes, meadows, wooded badlands, jagged peaks, frozen peaks, and stony peaks.

They usually spawn in groups of four, only have two hearts or four HP health, and can easily be killed by players. Once killed, they drop raw chicken meat and some feathers. They can be used on farms to obtain feathers and food items.

4) Pufferfish

Pufferfish in its deflated state in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Pufferfish is one of the weakest aquatic mobs in the game. They only spawn in warm oceans and are much rarer than regular cod or salmon. Even though they only have two and a half hearts or three HP health, they can be a slight nuisance to players.

When players approach a pufferfish, it inflates and inflicts a poison effect for a few seconds as a defense. However, the poison will not severely affect players as it only lasts about three to six seconds. These mobs are primarily used to brew potions of water breathing.

3) Rabbit

Rabbits are weak but hard to kill in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Rabbits are uncommon mobs that are some of the smallest and weakest in the game. Though they spawn in several biomes, they can be hard to find due to their size. They only have two and a half hearts or three HP health but are quite difficult to kill since they can run and jump extremely quickly.

Once killed, they can drop rabbit's hide, rabbit's foot, or raw rabbit meat. If players are stuck in a vast desert without food, they are the best source of raw meat that can be cooked.

2) Tropical Fish

Tropical fish are abundant in warm ocean biomes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Tropical fish is also quite weak in the game, with only two and a half hearts or three HP health. They are extremely abundant in warm ocean biomes, especially near coral reefs. Players can easily obtain loads of them by simply finding the specific ocean biome.

They are better off alive than dead since they can be used through a bucket to breed Axolotls or can be used to create a beautiful aquarium.

1) Cod

Cod has no special feature other than being used as a food item in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Cod is also one of the weakest mobs in the entire game, with only two and a half hearts or three HP of health. They are the most common aquatic mob and can be found in nearly all water body biomes. Since they are the least appealing in appearance, players usually kill them and cook them as a good source of food.

