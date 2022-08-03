Rabbit vs killer bunny in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

Rabbits are a pretty common mob in Minecraft. They can spawn in deserts, forest biomes, and wintry biomes. There are three different kinds, and they change based on the biome in which they spawn. They can be bred and follow players holding dandelions, carrots, or golden carrots. They can also be placed on a leash.

For the most part, all those rabbits are the same. They're just slightly altered versions of the same mob. However, there is one that differs quite a bit. It's called the killer bunny.

The killer bunny is unlike other Minecraft rabbits

The killer bunny was a hostile mob. It was different from regular rabbits for a few reasons.

For starters, it was always white. There are three rabbit colors, including brown and black. But the killer bunny was always a white bunny when it spawned.

It also had red and horizontal eyes, unlike all other rabbits. These are the main differences between the two mobs.

Killer bunnies are not in vanilla Minecraft now (Image via Minecraft Resource Packs)

Another key difference is that rabbits will run away from players. Killer bunnies would run at them and try to attack. Regular rabbits don't like people and try their best to stay away.

The following what the game itself had to say about the terrifying mob:

"Once upon a build, the Killer Bunny was a natural and terrifying feature of the Minecraft overworld. Identifiable by its red horizontal eyes, burning with hate, the Killer Bunny moves faster than normal rabbits and will set upon players and wolves dealing an impressive amount of damage. However, as of snapshot 14w34a, this vicious beast has been banished to a realm from which it can only be summoned using commands. But why?"

The keyword is "was a hostile mob" because it's not actually in the game other than an outdated snapshot. It can be accessed, but most versions do not have this mob, per Minecraft:

"For one thing, Jeb’s rule for making mobs is that the only ones that always attack on sight have to be monsters. For another, Jeb’s just heard about Killer Bunnies one too many times. The Killer Bunny is a reference to a scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, a movie from 1975, in which the Knights of the Round Table are unhappily slaughtered and humiliated by a fluffy white rodent."

This is the third major difference between killer bunnies and regular rabbits. Only one of them is still in the vanilla version of the game! Some players will be able to spawn it in using the command: /summon rabbit ~ ~ ~ {RabbitType:99}.

Other than that, the mob is not as feared. The game has much more terrifying hostile mobs, like the Warden, Enderman, or Elder Guardian.

