5 best Minecraft beach house builds in 2023

Minecraft is an impressive game. It's not just a sandbox where you can build whatever you want, but it's also an open-world container for some of the best builders in the world. People spend their free time creating incredible things with blocks.

The Minecraft community has created some amazing houses over the years. Some are perfect for small families, while others are more suited for larger groups. This article will list the five best beach houses for various uses.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft beach houses are beautiful builds

5) Beach Hut

If you're looking for a simple build, the Beach Hut is perfect. It's got all the essentials of a beach house: comfortable seating, a place to store your things, and even some plants around the perimeter. This house is excellent for relaxing after building something more complex or hanging out with friends while they're on their way over (or if they're already there).

The Beach Hut is also a great starter build for beginners because it doesn't require advanced building techniques or materials such as glass panes or iron bars--just wooden planks! This Minecraft build is extremely unique as it's built over water, with ladders leading up to the house from the water. This YouTube video is made by the creator Mia Bloom.

4) Detailed Beach House

This is a great house for those who want to live by the sea. It has a lot of windows and doors and an attic that can be accessed through an opening in the ceiling. The interior is decorated with various items such as paintings, bookshelves, and chairs.

The outside is stunning, with a small pool on the balcony outside the house and the ocean in view. The building also has a small area constructed right over the water, with a small table and two chairs. YouTuber Stevler created this tutorial.

3) Modern Beach House

Modern beach house designs are known for being sleek and stylish, with clean lines and an open floor plan. If you want to build your own modern beach house, there are many different ways to go about it!

First things first: make sure you have all the suitable materials. You'll need quartz blocks and glass. This is an incredibly unique building with two floors and a rooftop area where you can chill whenever you like. YouTuber Laya Minecraft built this beach house build.

2) Exotic Beach House

The Exotic Beach House is perfect if you're looking for a decent-sized house that can hold a family of four. It has everything you could want in a beach house - instant access to the ocean, a balcony, a beautiful kitchen, and a bed with amazing lighting.

This would be a fantastic build for anyone looking to play on a roleplay server. The leaves scattered around this house are meant to look like bushes, and they do a great job of making the house stand out. The Minecraft YouTuber CurtisBuilds built this beach house.

1) Japanese Beach House

The Japanese style is one of the most popular styles for beach houses. The Japanese style is a large building with a large roof and smaller rooms. It also uses modern materials like quartz and prismarine, making it look more natural than other styles.

This fantastic house has multiple stories and would be perfect for an anime server. This is unique compared to the others on this list and would make for a great build to show off to your friends. The Minecraft YouTuber Blockosaurus made the tutorial.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes