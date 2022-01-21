Top celebrities who have endorsed Coin Master

What do David Schwimmer, Ben Higgins, Jennifer Lopez, and the Kardashians have in common? Not much really, other than the fact that all of them have appeared in commercials for Coin Master at various points in time.

Coin Master's aggressive advertising strategies led to it becoming the highest grossing mobile game in the UK in 2016. The milestone prompted developers to expand to the US next year, wherein they marketed their game via some of the most prominent faces in Hollywood.

Read on to find out who among the who's who of Hollywood has been seen in a Coin Master ad.

Renowned celebrities who have endorsed Coin Master in the US

Coin Master has amassed millions of followers on various social media platforms given the scale of the celebrities who have appeared in various ad campaigns for them. Here is a list of some of the most notable celebrity appearances for the game.

5) Ben Higgins and Chris Harrison

Chris Harrison, affectionately referred to as the "Godfather of Bachelor Nation," and Ben Higgins, the winner of the Bachelor's 20th season, together appeared in a Coin Master commercial.

The ad was applauded for its hilarious take on playing the game with your significant other and is the first to feature stars from the small screen.

4) Le Juan James

Coin Master's advertising strategy is to ensure that they cater to all sets of potential players. That's why they roped in the popular Latino content creator and author of the book Definitely Hispanic to create a relatable video promoting their game. Le Juan's 2.4 million follower base is quite different from the target set of other Coin Master ads.

3) David Schwimmer

The holiday season was rife with surprises for Coin Master players, and the appearance of Friends star David Schwimmer in a CM ad was one of the more notable ones.

Post the release of the ad, Schwimmer revealed he is actually a fan of the game and was more than happy to work with them. The actor hilariously remarked that he hoped to get some free spins from the deal.

2) The Kardashians

Coin Master's breakthrough success in the US is largely attributed to the above ad, where Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick, members of the Kardashian family and stars of the show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, are riffing over Kris's attack on Khloe's village.

Seeing some of the biggest names in Hollywood be so involved in a mobile game was a first, and marked the start of Coin Master's successful US run.

1) Jennifer Lopez

This February 2020 commercial is Coin Master's most successful one yet, featuring the enigmatic Jennifer Lopez. JLo's 192 million followers on Instagram and her massive connection with both the US and Latino audiences is unmatched.

The game's US release was prompted by it becoming the highest grossing mobile game in the UK, and this commercial is considered to be the final push for Coin Master to achieve that landmark in the US as well.

