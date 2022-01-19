Coin Master free spin link (January 19): How to get free spins

Continuing their streak of consistent reward links, Coin Master developers released another one today which grants players an additional 25 spins.

This link comes on the back of a steady stream of rewards and events that Coin Master has been hosting for the past several weeks. While players should try to maximize their gains from these links, they should note that not all players receive the same amount of benefit from them.

The level of rewards that one gains from availing a reward link is sharply dependent on their level of progress in Coin Master. This means players with higher levels receive bigger rewards. Readers should take heed of this fact and try to rank up quickly during rewards season to get maximum benefit from the many reward links will be released.

Today's reward link was released on the official Twitter handle, via the following tweet:

Get free rewards in Coin Master today (January 19)

Unless specified otherwise, all redeem codes and reward links are single use. This means that players can only avail a reward link only once on their account. It should be noted that there is no restriction on the number of reward links that a player can redeem. As the validity of most rewards links is quite long, one can make use of this lack of restriction to their benefit.

Coin Master's developers are known to celebrate every special occasion on their Twitter handle with a themed tweet often containing a reward link.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame



Snag yours up --> Nothing like celebrating the Sweet New Year than with a gift!Snag yours up --> bit.ly/3xqxVXV Nothing like celebrating the Sweet New Year than with a gift! 🎁Snag yours up --> bit.ly/3xqxVXV

While special occasions are a definite source of reward links, even without any special occasion around the corner, players have seen a flow of reward links going live every other day over the past week.

Moon Active, the developer of Coin Master, had hinted that the steady supply of free spins that began in December would not stop any time soon and by the looks of it they have delivered on that promise many times over.

While free spins and events can go a long way in helping players level up, the best method to gather gold and level up is by raiding other players. Raiding other players with a high multiplier is a cherry on top as the rewards players gain from the raid are also run through the multiplier to significantly boost the state of the player's treasury.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

𝙃𝙢𝙢 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙩 𝙁𝙤𝙭𝙮, 𝙋𝙞𝙜𝙜𝙮, 𝙤𝙧 𝙏𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧?! 𝙊𝙝 𝙢𝙮!

Drop the emoji 🦊 of which pet you think it is 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙣𝙖𝙜 𝙪𝙥 1,500 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨, 𝙥𝙚𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙓𝙋! OH NO! It seems someone blew out the candles before the rest!𝙃𝙢𝙢 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙩 𝙁𝙤𝙭𝙮, 𝙋𝙞𝙜𝙜𝙮, 𝙤𝙧 𝙏𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧?! 𝙊𝙝 𝙢𝙮!Drop the emoji 🦊of which pet you think it is 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙣𝙖𝙜 𝙪𝙥 1,500 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨, 𝙥𝙚𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙓𝙋! OH NO! It seems someone blew out the candles before the rest!𝙃𝙢𝙢 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙩 𝙁𝙤𝙭𝙮, 𝙋𝙞𝙜𝙜𝙮, 𝙤𝙧 𝙏𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧?! 𝙊𝙝 𝙢𝙮! Drop the emoji 🦊🐷🐯of which pet you think it is 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙣𝙖𝙜 𝙪𝙥 1,500 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨, 𝙥𝙚𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙓𝙋! https://t.co/8ONr2K4b9I

Many contests like the one linked above are often held on the official Twitter handle. These are simple challenges which require minimal player participation, which is all the more reason players should take advantage of these.

Consistent participation in these increases the odds of winning big, so players should make sure to check them out the next time they're on the handle hunting for reward links.

Note: Readers can find out more about the ongoing Anniversary Season event here.

