Top Esports vs LOUD League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Top Esports is the first Chinese team to debut on their home ground in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In. Their opponent will be LOUD, the Brazilian champions of the CBLOL Split. The victor of this Group B matchup will advance to the next stage to face off against the winner in the match between Fnatic and GAM Esports. Meanwhile, the loser will fall to the loser's bracket to play an elimination series.

This article will go over both teams' recent results and statistics.

Top Esports vs LOUD at League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In

Prediction

MSI Play-In Group B fixtures (Image via LoL Esports)

After signing prominent players such as 369, Creme, and Meiko, Top Esports is now a force to be reckoned with in the world of LoL esports. The team showcased exceptional performances throughout the LPL split.

Despite falling against Bilibili Gaming in the final, the current Top Esports form clearly shows that they are a potential contender in League of Legends MSI 2024. However, the Jungler, Tian, has shown inconsistent performance and failed to deliver in clutch moments. The matchup against LOUD should be relatively easy for Top Esports, but all five players must showcase their A-game.

Furthermore, the Botlane duo of JackeyLove and Meiko needs to win the early game 2v2 matchups and perfectly revolve if any lane swaps happen.

It should be noted that this is Top Esports' maiden appearance at a LoL MSI event.

Expand Tweet

Read more: Best ADCs in League of Legends MSI 2024

On the other hand, LOUD dominated the initial playoff stage of CBLOL Split 1. The Grand Final, however, was a nail-biting series. LOUD faced off against paiN Gaming, and the series went to all five games.

Expand Tweet

LOUD secured the trophy in the end and secured a spot at the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In. LOUD's Brazilian Toplaner, Robo, played impeccably during the playoff stage, especially in the Grand Final.

Prediction: Top Esports is predicted to get a 2-0 victory against LOUD.

Head-to-head

This is the first time Top Esports and LOUD are facing off against each other in LoL esports.

Previous results

Top Esports lost their previous game 1-3 against Bilibili Gaming in the LPL Spring Grand Final.

On the other hand, LOUD won their previous series 3-2 against paiN Gaming in the CBLOL Split 1 Grand Final.

League of Legends MSI 2024 rosters

Top Esports

Top : 369

: 369 Jungle : Tian

: Tian Mid : Creme

: Creme ADC : JackeyLove

: JackeyLove Support: Meiko

LOUD

Top : Robo

: Robo Jungle : Croc

: Croc Mid : Tinowns

: Tinowns ADC : Route

: Route Support: RedBert

Livestream details

The Top Esports vs LOUD matchup will begin at the following times:

PT : May 2, 4 am

: May 2, 4 am CET : May 2, 1 pm

: May 2, 1 pm IST : May 2, 4:30 pm

: May 2, 4:30 pm Beijing CST : May 2, 7 pm

: May 2, 7 pm KST: May 2, 8 pm

Fans can watch the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In series live by going to the following sites:

Check out more MSI articles:

|| Best Midlaners in MSI 2024 || Best Toplaners in MSI 2024 ||