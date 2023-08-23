Top 3 Martial class builds for Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 offers you the opportunity to build your character any way you like. This means there are different ways to approach the game through new combat tactics and even new lines of dialogue during conversations. A popular way of creating a character is by building a frontline combat-oriented class or what is otherwise known as Martial classes in Dungeons and Dragons.

Martial classes excel in dealing direct damage using weapons, with a focus on melee combat. The classes that are best suited for this combat style in Baldur's Gate 3 are Fighters, Barbarians, Rogues, Paladins, Monks, and Rangers.

If you are thinking of running with a Martial character on your next playthrough, check out these builds that you can try or draw inspiration from.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Martial Classes to try on your next Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough

3) Wildheart Barbarian

Barbarians in Baldur's Gate 3 can be the most vicious damage dealers among all the classes. They are capable of dealing huge amounts of damage per turn, thus leading to their tendency to be only played a single way.

The Wildheart subclass that the Barbarian can get at level three changes that, as it lends some versatility to the class and truly embraces the "play-your-way" style of the game. It allows this class to choose from one of the following "Bestial Hearts" that improves their Rage ability:

Bear Heart •Rage: Bear Heart: While Rage is in effect, you have Resistance to all damage types except Psychic and can use Unrelenting Ferocity.•Unrelenting Ferocity: You can heal yourself for 1d8+Constitution Mod once per Rage. Eagle Heart •When entering Rage, Foes have a Disadvantage on Opportunity Attacks against you, and you can use Dash as a bonus action. This lasts for ten turns but ends early if you haven't attacked or taken damage since your last turn.•Diving Strike: Leap down unto a foe, knocking them Prone. You won‘t take falling damage. You must be above your target. Requires Rage. Elk Heart •During Rage, you can use Primal Stampede, and your Movement speed increases by 4.5m. Lasts 10 turns.•Primal Stampede: Charge forward, attacking all hostile creatures in your way. Deals 1d4+2 Bludgeoning damage and knocks targets Prone. Tiger Heart •You can use Tiger‘s Bloodlust, and your jump distance increases by 4.5m during Rage. Lasts for 10 turns.•Lash out to attack up to three enemies at once and make them Bleed. Wolf Heart •You can use Inciting Howl, and your allies have an Advantage on melee Attack Rolls against enemies within 2m of you.•Stir your allies' fervor. Each ally within earshot can move an additional 3m during their next turn.

If you choose this subclass, you can change your Bestial Heart every time you level up, further increasing your versatility. At levels 6 and 10, you can also choose from one of 10 Animal Aspects that provide unique effects.

Here are the best picks for race, feats, and more for the Wildheart Barbarian:

Races : Half-orc, Gold Dwarf

: Half-orc, Gold Dwarf Backgrounds : Outlander, Soldier

: Outlander, Soldier Feats : Tough, Durable, Great Weapon Master, Sentinel, Savage Attacker, Martial Adept

: Tough, Durable, Great Weapon Master, Sentinel, Savage Attacker, Martial Adept Skill Proficiencies : Intimidation, Athletics, Survival

: Intimidation, Athletics, Survival Abilities to focus on: Strength, Constitution, Dexterity

If you want to go for a more complex build, multi-classing and taking a few levels in Fighter can help create the perfect front-line warrior in Baldur's Gate 3.

2) Way of Shadow Monk

The Monk seems like an underrepresented Class in Baldur's Gate 3. None of the Origin characters are Monks, and there don't seem to be any notable ones throughout the game. This is quite a shame since monks are incredible Martial characters who provide some of the most unique approaches to combat.

Way of Shadow Monks are a great alternative if you want to play stealthily without picking Rogue, as they make good use of shadows on the map to complement skills and subclass features.

For Way of the Shadow, the best way to build it in Baldur's Gate 3 is to choose among the following:

Race : Wood-elf, Half-elf, Lightfoot Halfling, Deep Gnome

: Wood-elf, Half-elf, Lightfoot Halfling, Deep Gnome Background : Charlatan, Criminal, Urchin

: Charlatan, Criminal, Urchin Feats : Mobile, Athlete, Defensive Duelist

: Mobile, Athlete, Defensive Duelist Skill Proficiencies : Stealth, Acrobatics, Sleight of Hand, Deception, Perception

: Stealth, Acrobatics, Sleight of Hand, Deception, Perception Ability to focus on: Dexterity, Constitution

As Way of Shadow Monks level up, they adopt plenty of skills that allow them to become stealthier. They gain the ability to use Pass Without Trace, Darkness, Silence, and Minor Illusion. Later on, they also gain the ability to become Invisible while obscured.

As Way of Shadow Monks also gain Shadow Step, which lets them teleport and gain an advantage on their next melee attack.

1) Oath of Ancients Paladin

Paladins are a powerful Martial class in Baldur's Gate 3 that gets their subclass at level one. Aside from being a frontline combatants, they can have a secondary role as support characters in combat, especially with this Oath.

Paladins can basically turn into a do-it-all kind of class while still maintaining their lethality in combat. These are the best options for building an Oath of Ancients Paladin.

Race : High-Elf, Gold Dwarf, Human, Half-Orc

: High-Elf, Gold Dwarf, Human, Half-Orc Background : Acolyte, Guild Artisan, Haunted One, Soldier

: Acolyte, Guild Artisan, Haunted One, Soldier Feats : War Caster, Great Weapon Fighting, Sentinel,

: War Caster, Great Weapon Fighting, Sentinel, Skill Proficiencies : Medicine, Athletics, Insight, Persuasion, Intimidation, Religion

: Medicine, Athletics, Insight, Persuasion, Intimidation, Religion Ability to focus on: Strength, Dexterity, Charisma, Constitution

Paladins are able to deal damage and heal allies with Healing Radiance in the same turn. At level 2, they get Divine Smite, which makes their melee attacks deal more damage, and they get to choose a Fighting Style.

Paladins only get more versatile as they level up with spells like Nature's Wrath, Turn the Faithless, Moonbeam, Misty Step, and Speak with Animals. These are spells that the Oath of Ancients Paladins automatically know aside from what they can pick up from their spell list.

These are the best Martial class builds that you can try out in Baldur's Gate 3 if you are looking for a new character to try out.