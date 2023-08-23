Top 3 Martial class builds for Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 offers you the opportunity to build your character any way you like. This means there are different ways to approach the game through new combat tactics and even new lines of dialogue during conversations. A popular way of creating a character is by building a frontline combat-oriented class or what is otherwise known as Martial classes in Dungeons and Dragons.
Martial classes excel in dealing direct damage using weapons, with a focus on melee combat. The classes that are best suited for this combat style in Baldur's Gate 3 are Fighters, Barbarians, Rogues, Paladins, Monks, and Rangers.
If you are thinking of running with a Martial character on your next playthrough, check out these builds that you can try or draw inspiration from.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
Martial Classes to try on your next Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough
3) Wildheart Barbarian
Barbarians in Baldur's Gate 3 can be the most vicious damage dealers among all the classes. They are capable of dealing huge amounts of damage per turn, thus leading to their tendency to be only played a single way.
The Wildheart subclass that the Barbarian can get at level three changes that, as it lends some versatility to the class and truly embraces the "play-your-way" style of the game. It allows this class to choose from one of the following "Bestial Hearts" that improves their Rage ability:
If you choose this subclass, you can change your Bestial Heart every time you level up, further increasing your versatility. At levels 6 and 10, you can also choose from one of 10 Animal Aspects that provide unique effects.
Here are the best picks for race, feats, and more for the Wildheart Barbarian:
- Races: Half-orc, Gold Dwarf
- Backgrounds: Outlander, Soldier
- Feats: Tough, Durable, Great Weapon Master, Sentinel, Savage Attacker, Martial Adept
- Skill Proficiencies: Intimidation, Athletics, Survival
- Abilities to focus on: Strength, Constitution, Dexterity
If you want to go for a more complex build, multi-classing and taking a few levels in Fighter can help create the perfect front-line warrior in Baldur's Gate 3.
2) Way of Shadow Monk
The Monk seems like an underrepresented Class in Baldur's Gate 3. None of the Origin characters are Monks, and there don't seem to be any notable ones throughout the game. This is quite a shame since monks are incredible Martial characters who provide some of the most unique approaches to combat.
Way of Shadow Monks are a great alternative if you want to play stealthily without picking Rogue, as they make good use of shadows on the map to complement skills and subclass features.
For Way of the Shadow, the best way to build it in Baldur's Gate 3 is to choose among the following:
- Race: Wood-elf, Half-elf, Lightfoot Halfling, Deep Gnome
- Background: Charlatan, Criminal, Urchin
- Feats: Mobile, Athlete, Defensive Duelist
- Skill Proficiencies: Stealth, Acrobatics, Sleight of Hand, Deception, Perception
- Ability to focus on: Dexterity, Constitution
As Way of Shadow Monks level up, they adopt plenty of skills that allow them to become stealthier. They gain the ability to use Pass Without Trace, Darkness, Silence, and Minor Illusion. Later on, they also gain the ability to become Invisible while obscured.
As Way of Shadow Monks also gain Shadow Step, which lets them teleport and gain an advantage on their next melee attack.
1) Oath of Ancients Paladin
Paladins are a powerful Martial class in Baldur's Gate 3 that gets their subclass at level one. Aside from being a frontline combatants, they can have a secondary role as support characters in combat, especially with this Oath.
Paladins can basically turn into a do-it-all kind of class while still maintaining their lethality in combat. These are the best options for building an Oath of Ancients Paladin.
- Race: High-Elf, Gold Dwarf, Human, Half-Orc
- Background: Acolyte, Guild Artisan, Haunted One, Soldier
- Feats: War Caster, Great Weapon Fighting, Sentinel,
- Skill Proficiencies: Medicine, Athletics, Insight, Persuasion, Intimidation, Religion
- Ability to focus on: Strength, Dexterity, Charisma, Constitution
Paladins are able to deal damage and heal allies with Healing Radiance in the same turn. At level 2, they get Divine Smite, which makes their melee attacks deal more damage, and they get to choose a Fighting Style.
Paladins only get more versatile as they level up with spells like Nature's Wrath, Turn the Faithless, Moonbeam, Misty Step, and Speak with Animals. These are spells that the Oath of Ancients Paladins automatically know aside from what they can pick up from their spell list.
These are the best Martial class builds that you can try out in Baldur's Gate 3 if you are looking for a new character to try out.