Top stylish nicknames for pets in Free Fire

Pets are one of the most unique aspects of the popular battle royale game, Free Fire, accompanying players on the battlefield. But they aren’t just for cosmetic purposes, and boast unique abilities that help the gamers fend off foes. Currently, this game offers a total of 11 pets, with the newest addition being Mr. Waggor.

Pets can also be named, and some users search for stylish and cool monikers for them, which is what we list out in this article.

Top stylish pet names and nicknames in Free Fire

#1 𝘌𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘵

#2 ƓƦƖM

#3 ₳Ɽ₲Ø₦

#4 𝕱𝖑𝖆𝖒𝖊

#5 𝒩𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉𝓂𝒶𝓇𝑒

#6 𝔽𝕖𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕤

#7 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐤𝐢𝐜𝐤

#8 ƦЄƛƤЄƦ

#9 ΞCLIPSE

#10 DαɯN

#11 几丨几ﾌ卂

#12 ƑЄƦƛԼ

#13 🅽🅾🅰🅷

#14 𝙵𝚛𝚎𝚎𝚣𝚢

#15 ℜ𝔬𝔠𝔨

#16 š†ud

#17 ૮σℓ∂

#18 Ｉｃｉｃｌｅ

#19 ПΣIGΉ

#20 GᖇIᖴᖴIᑎ

Users have to use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to incorporate cool and stylish texts, as standard keyboards do not have them.

How to change name of pet in Garena Free Fire

At the first time of asking, players can change the name of their pets for free. If they wish to rename them again, they have to spend 200 diamonds.

Here’s how users can change the name of their pets in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and press on the ‘Pets’ icon in the main menu.

