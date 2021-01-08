Top three most underrated weapons to exist in Fortnite history

Fortnite has seen various weapons come and go, but certain guns were underrated despite what they offered.

Without a doubt, every player has preferences when it comes to an “ideal” loadout in Fortnite. If they always preferred a passive gameplay style, gamers may more often than not rely on long-range weapons, including Snipers, Assault Rifles, etc.

However, those who like taking fights that are more up close and personal usually prefer a shotgun, along with a durable side-weapon to switch to (usually an SMG or other rapid-fire weapons).

Fortnite Season 5, much like every new season, brought along an entire slew of weapons, some unlike anything Fortnite players have seen before. But if players have stuck around the community long enough, they would know there have been a handful of weapons that went underappreciated.

Three of the most underrated weapons Fortnite Battle Royale

#1 - Dual Pistols

Fortnite Season 4 "Omega" holding Dual Pistols (Image via u/Queke)

The dual pistols initially made their way in-game when “The Visitor” was a community sensation. If players haven’t already figured, the item was introduced in Fortnite Season 4. Unlike the standard pistol, the dualies would fire two burst shots consecutively and deal anywhere between 37 to 41 damage per hit.

During its stay in Fortnite, the dual pistol quickly became an excellent choice of weapon for players with good aim because hitting both shots would mean a whopping 80 damage. Coupled with shotguns, the dualies would prove to be an excellent combination to take down opponents in an instant.

#2 - Silenced Pistols

Sneaky Silencers LTM Banner (Image via Epic Games)

Yet another pistol that many labeled the “most underrated” weapon to ever exist in Fortnite. With its extremely quick-fire rate and 2x headshot multiplier, the silenced pistols were a nightmare if players were on the receiving end. Additionally, the weapon was highly effective in both long and short-range fights, proving to be worthy of a slot in players’ inventories.

If players have been fans of the weapon and still play Fortnite Season 5, they’re in luck!

A new and improved variant of the pistol, called the “Shadow Tracker,” can now be found at Dirty Docks by paying a visit to Reese, an NPC who roams around the POI. The item can be obtained for 1225 gold bars and mark opponents and their teammates once gamers successfully land a hit on them.

#3 - Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launchers in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Absolute destruction and chaos – Perhaps the only weapon in Fortnite that was able to spell doom on enemies in seconds was the Grenade Launcher. When introduced initially, it would hit an enemy for a 100 per successful shot.

However, it was not its ability to inflict damage that made it so famous. That was because it would allow players an “entrance” while opponents built around themselves to block the incoming projectile. After being vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 1, the item has not made a return so far.

