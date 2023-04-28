Top 5 video game story arcs that never ended

While many games have a clear beginning, middle, and end, several story arcs have yet to conclude, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next installment. In this context, a video game story arc can be defined as a narrative that spans multiple games or expansions, featuring recurring characters, themes, and plot points.

This article will explore five video game story arcs that have yet to conclude. These games offer a glimpse into the endless possibilities of video game storytelling. Their story arcs allow players to dive deeper into the stories and characters they have grown to love.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. There might also be spoilers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Psychonauts 2 and 4 other open-ended story arcs

1) Death Stranding

Death Stranding, released in 2019, is an action game developed by Hideo Kojima. The game's story is set in a post-apocalyptic world. It follows protagonist Sam Porter Bridges as he travels across the United States to reconnect isolated cities and save humanity from extinction. It features a complex and mysterious story, which gradually unfolds throughout the game.

While the main plot does conclude, several unresolved mysteries and loose ends, like the mystery of the "Beached Things" (B.T.s) and their connection to the world of the dead, have left fans speculating about a potential sequel or DLC. Additionally, the fate of the game's secondary characters, such as Fragile, Deadman, and Heartman, is left unresolved, leaving fans wondering about their ultimate role in the game's story.

The game's themes of connection and isolation and its innovative gameplay mechanics have garnered critical acclaim.

2) Control

Control, also released in 2019, is an action-adventure game developed by Remedy Entertainment. The game's story follows protagonist Jesse Faden as she becomes the director of the Federal Bureau of Control, a mysterious government agency tasked with investigating paranormal phenomena. The game's story is filled with intrigue and mystery, and the player gradually uncovers the secrets of the agency and its past directors.

The game's DLC, titled "The Foundation" and "AWE," expands on the story and introduces new characters. However, the story arc is ongoing, and many details about the Astral Plane's ultimate fate and purpose are left unexplored. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment. Control has been praised for its engaging story, unique gameplay mechanics, and immersive atmosphere.

3) The Last of Us: Part II

The Last of Us: Part II, released in 2020, is an action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog. The story picks up several years after the events of the first game. It follows protagonist Ellie as she seeks revenge against Abby, the woman who killed Joel, Ellie's surrogate father figure, at the beginning of the game.

In the game's final scene, Ellie returns home to Jackson, Wyoming, only to find it deserted. It is heavily implied that her decision to spare Abby has cost her everything, including her relationship with her girlfriend, Dina, and their son, J.J. It is emotionally charged and ends on a cliffhanger that sets up the potential for a third game.

The themes of morality, loss, and survival depicted have resonated with players and critics alike, and the game has won numerous awards for its story arc and gameplay.

4) Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2, released in 2021, is a platformer developed by Double Fine Productions. Razputin Aquato continues with his adventures. He joins the Psychonauts and goes on a mission to save the organization. The game's story arc opens the possibility for future installments in the series.

The game's themes of mental health and self-discovery are explored uniquely and creatively, and the game has been praised for its inventive level design and engaging gameplay mechanics.

5) Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange: True Colors, released in 2021, is an episodic adventure game developed by Deck Nine Games. The plot follows protagonist Alex Chen, who has the power to sense and manipulate emotions as she investigates her brother's death in a small town in Colorado.

The story arc is self-contained, but there is potential for a sequel or continuation. However, some players have questioned why Alex didn't use her powers earlier in the game to uncover Typhon's true intentions and prevent the events that led up to the game's climactic finale. The game features themes of grief, trauma, and friendship in a nuanced and empathetic way, and the game has been praised for its compelling characters and engaging narrative.

Video games have become increasingly complex and sophisticated in recent years, offering players a range of immersive experiences and richly detailed storylines. The five video game story arcs explored in this article demonstrate the power of storytelling in video games, drawing players into richly imagined worlds and providing a sense of continuity and connection over multiple games or expansions.

As the medium continues to evolve and expand, we can expect to see even more exciting and engaging story arcs in the years to come, leaving us eagerly anticipating the next chapter in our favorite virtual worlds.

