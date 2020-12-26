A Twitch streamer was left speechless after a topless woman walked in on a live stream of her getting a tattoo.

Jade-Anh “JadeyAnh” Ngo was streaming a visit to the tattoo parlor to get inked. Viewers who tuned in to see her live stream could see her sitting on a chair, masked, while a man “inked” her right arm.

However, when a topless woman walked in on her live stream, she could not help but panic due to Twitch’s policy against nudity and the resultant bans and suspensions. However, she sat on the chair and had a silent breakdown of sorts as none of the other people realized why she was panicking.

Twitch streamer has silent breakdown as topless woman interrupts stream

JadeyAnh was in the middle of an “IRL” stream where she was getting a new tattoo. The audience could see her sitting with a protective mask on as she got inked by a man wearing a mask.

However, when a woman, probably getting a tattoo and uncovered at the top, walked in for all of the streamer’s Twitch viewers to see, she panicked and gasped silently with widened eyes. While the tattoo artist noticed that she appeared uncomfortable, he seemed to be oblivious to her situation.

Twitch has a long history of banning streamers for showing any obscenity on the platform, with various content creators banned for far less. While JadeyAnh’s worry was legitimate, the Twitch streamer’s overall reaction was hilarious as she appeared very unsure about what to say or do next.

Image via JadeyAnh, Twitch

JadeyAnh is an “IRL” Twitch streamer, a majority of whose streams come under the “Just Chatting” category. She currently has 229k followers on Twitch, along with a further 390k followers on Instagram. This is in addition to the 11.5k subscribers on YouTube, where she has only posted two videos.

On Twitch, JadeyAnh also plays/streams games such as League of Legends, Overwatch, and The Sims 4.