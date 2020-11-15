Total Gaming vs Rakesh00007: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Several players have started creating content related to Free Fire due to the immense popularity of the game. Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, and Rakesh00007 are two of the most prominent Indian Free Fire content creators.

We take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming has appeared in 9634 squad matches and triumphed in 2450 of them, having a win rate of 25.43%. With a K/D ratio of 4.91, he has 35291 kills to his name.

He has played 1620 matches in the duo mode and has exactly 300 wins to his name, with a win rate of 18.51%. He has killed 6313 foes with a K/D ratio of 4.78.

The YouTuber has also played 889 solo games and stood victorious 76 times, maintaining a win percentage of 8.54%. In the process, he has amassed 2246 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Total Gaming has notched up 49 Booyahs in 377 games with a win rate of 12.99%. With 1263 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.85.

He has played 30 duo matches and bagged a single victory. He has notched up 99 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Ajjubhai has played 22 games in the solo mode and registered 21 kills, having a K/D ratio of just less than 1.

Rakesh00007’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 47282554.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Rakesh00007 has participated in a total of 19155 squad games and triumphed in 5946 of them, which translates to a win rate of 31.04%. He has secured 86017 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.51.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2444 matches and bagged 398 first-place finishes at a win rate of 16.28%. In the process, he has racked up 8215 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.02.

The popular content creator has also featured in 2399 solo games and has bettered his foes in 469 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.54%. He has also accumulated 9061 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.69.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current season, Rakesh00007 has played 313 squad games and managed to win 9 of them with a win rate of 2.87%. He has killed 1166 enemies, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.84.

He has also played 84 duo matches and stayed unbeaten in 10 of them, which equates to a win rate of 11.90%. He has 385 frags in the mode with a K/D ratio of 5.20.

Lastly, Rakesh00007 has played 570 solo games and emerged victorious in 240 of them, at a win percentage of 42.10%. He has managed to kill 2488 enemies for a K/D ratio of 7.54.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Rakesh00007 has the edge in the solo and squad modes. At the same time, Total Gaming is relatively better in the duo mode.

In the ranked stats, Total Gaming is ahead on both fronts in the squad mode. On the other hand, Rakesh00007 has a finer K/D ratio and win rate in the solo and duo modes.

