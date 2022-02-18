Total War Warhammer III: How to redeem the Ogre Kingdoms DLC for free on the PC Game Pass

With the date being February 18 already, Total War Warhammer III has been released for PC players worldwide.

Set in the fictional world of Warhammer, the game is the third major installment of the series and is the latest Total War game to be released. It was published by SEGA and developed by Creative Assembly and Feral Interactive. The game is typically known for its incredible amalgamation of RTS elements into turn-based battles.

At the heart of the game, players enjoy massive-scale battles with different races. The races in Warhammer games are not just a gimmick, as every race has its own unique elements. Total War Warhammer III has seven different races in the base game and one additional race in the form of a DLC. But thanks to the PC Game Pass, players may have a way to get the DLC at absolutely no extra cost.

The Ogre Kingdoms race in Total War Warhammer III is free for PC Game Pass players

Players were thrilled when it was announced that Total War Warhammer III would be coming on day one on the PC Game Pass. The game is only available to PC players, and it is available at no extra cost to existing pass owners.

Xbox Game Pass @XboxGamePass *sniffing the air*



ahhh, the gods are bloody, the thrones are made of skulls and Total War: WARHAMMER III is available today *sniffing the air*ahhh, the gods are bloody, the thrones are made of skulls and Total War: WARHAMMER III is available today https://t.co/4oQVygen4t

Additionally, the game is also available on Steam, and players who have pre-ordered or bought the game in the first week will receive the Ogre Kingdoms DLC for free. The retail price of the DLC is $11.99, but PC Game Pass players also have an opportunity to claim the DLC for no cost at all.

A step-by-step guide to redeeming the Ogre Kingdoms DLC in PC Game Pass

Step 1: Players must download the game, open it, and go to the main menu. There will be an offer for Ogre Kingdoms on the main menu.

Step 2: Players should click on the offer and log in/register their Total War Access account.

Step 3: Once this is done, players will be taken to a webpage, where they must link their Total War Access account to their Microsoft Xbox account.

Step 4: Retrieve the code from the dashboard.

Step 5: Redeem the code on either the Xbox website or the Xbox app for PC.

The codes can be retrieved before February 24, and players will have until March 3 to redeem them, after which the codes will expire.

Edited by Shaheen Banu