Tower of Fantasy introduces Yu Lan in its version 3.0 update: release date, and more

Tower of Fantasy is an online RPG title developed by Hotta Studio featuring a hack-and-slash combat system. It features Simulacra, each with its unique abilities and weapons. This action RPG title underwent a massive update a couple of weeks before. The latest update introduced a new story, map, and two Simulacra, among other features.

In this 3.0 update, Wanderers or players must save Domain 9 from the Darkness. They must search for new powers and partners to finish the task at hand. The Domain's first Simulacra, Liu Huo, debuted on June 27, 2023. Yu Lan will arrive in a few days this July. This article provides details about the new Simulacra in Tower of Fantasy.

Tower of Fantasy: Yu Lan, the Martial Arts fighter of Domain 9

The Martial Arts fighter, Yu Lan, will release in Tower of Fantasy on July 18, 2023. A couple of days before, Hotto Studio uploaded a trailer video on the title's official YouTube channel, introducing Yu Lan and her fighting prowess.

Yu Lan's character reflects what ancient philosophers called the pure heart of a child. But, her innocence and purity are not for those who seek to destroy Domain 9. She lacks Martial Arts theoretical knowledge but is a thick-skinned and sincere fighter with great battle instincts in this action RPG title.

She possesses a unique ability allowing her to enter the transcendental state. In this state, Yu Lan achieves a state of Total Concentration and becomes still as the wind and calm as the water. This Frost Simulacrum wields a weapon that uses the region's most advanced technology, allowing her to throw devastating punches in combat. Master Ji Yu personally offered her the weapon, Unity, which uses the power of timestamps to invoke mystical energy.

Yu Lan is the reason Martial Arts saw more popularity than ever in Domain 9. The fighting style was a mere exercise for the public in the region. Its beauty, strength, and art had no significance, but that changed when Yu Lan entered the tournament. She knocked out her middle-aged opponent in just five seconds. The fight became popular, and the official media of the Domain 9 praised her excellent combat ability.

After that, she went on a winning streak and earned the reputation of the most formidable martial arts fighter in Domain 9. Impressed by her fighting prowess, Master Ji Yu recruited Yu Lan and appointed her to join the Domain 9 guard team to protect the Ignisville Sundial Square.

Tower of Fantasy is a relatively new open-world title that saw its global release in 2022 for iOS and Android devices. The distant alien planet of Aida serves as the backdrop of its story, where humans migrated after leaving the inhabitable Earth. This sci-fi adventure title is available on Windows, PS4, and PS5.

Poll : 0 votes