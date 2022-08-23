How to find Broccoli in Tower of Fantasy

One of the many wonderful things about games like Tower of Fantasy is the sheer variety in gameplay while maintaining a focus on exploration. Other games like Genshin Impact and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are other popular titles that practice this.

One of the many activities players can choose to partake in is the process of cooking various meals. While the act of cooking in a video game may sound like a joke spread on an online message board, this feature is also present in many other games. The meals one can cook also provide many useful benefits.

However, as one may suspect, a player cannot cook in Tower of Fantasy without first accumulating the ingredients. One of the ingredients players may find themselves in need of is Broccoli. A common vegetable in our world, but one that may be difficult to come by in the game.

Locating Broccoli in Tower of Fantasy

A player next to a Broccoli plant in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Luckily, Broccoli is a fairly common ingredient in Tower of Fantasy. That is until the player leaves the first chapter of the game. Players are free to roam the Astra region during the main story's first chapter. This is the only place players can get their hands on Broccoli throughout the game.

If players do not want to make a second trip to the starting area, they will need to stock up on this vegetable while they can. There are a total of 33 places players can harvest this ingredient from, which means that it is more than plentiful for resourceful players who know where it is.

Due to how the distribution of this ingredient has been conducted in the game, there will be a few areas where players can find higher concentrations of Broccoli. Due to ingredients being able to respawn regularly in the game, players can farm these large areas for these ingredients effectively and often.

A large portion of these Broccoli plants can be found in the western mountains of the Astra region. However, if players choose to farm the vegetables in this location, they will have to pay close attention. This is because the foliage that marks a Broccoli plant blends in very well with the surrounding vegetation.

The area south of the Astra Cemetary and Crimson Pillars also hosts a bevy of these Broccoli plants. This entire cluster in the southwest of the island is where players will want to walk routinely to farm broccoli as these are the only areas with such high concentrations of vegetables.

In terms of what players can use Broccoli for once they acquire it, it can be used to make the Stir-Fried Broccoli recipe. In Tower of Fantasy, this dish is great for replenishing a player's hunger while also being relatively cheap to make. This is because the recipe only requires two pieces of Broccoli to craft.

Edited by Srijan Sen