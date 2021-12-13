'Treasure Lost, Treasure Found' Genshin Impact quest guide: Hidden side mission walkthrough

In Liyue's Guili Plains, Genshin Impact players may come across a lengthy world quest called "Treasure Lost, Treasure Found."

In this quest, Genshin Impact's protagonist helps a scholar named Soraya decipher mysterious ruin markings. The Traveler may learn a good piece of Liyue lore in this quest. Moreover, as with many world quests, there are a handful of Primogems waiting for players who complete Treasure Lost, Treasure Found.

How to complete the Genshin Impact quest: 'Treasure Lost, Treasure Found'

The Traveler speaking to Soraya in Treasure Lost, Treasure Found (Image via 100% Guides/YouTube)

To begin the Treasure Lost, Treasure Found quest, Genshin Impact players must start by speaking to Soraya. This NPC can be found near the trail west of the Guili Plains ruins.

Soraya speaks about the Guili Assembly, which now exists in ruins. The Guili Assembly once had a prosperous society, but it collapsed for unknown reasons. The Traveler agrees to help Soraya, beginning by finding the five stone tablets among the ruins.

Stone tablet locations

Stone tablet in Treasure Lost, Treasure Found (Image via KyoStinV/YouTube)

Upon navigating to the quest, Genshin Impact reveals the general area of the five stone tablets on the map. All the tablets are in the Guili Plains ruins, and they're relatively close to one another. For more precise locations, refer to the map below:

Map locations for the five stone tablets (Image via Genshin Impact)

After reading the tablets, the Traveler may now report back to Soraya to proceed in the quest. Here, Soraya deciphers the tablets and asks the Traveler to find two more. Genshin Impact will mark these two tablets very accurately on the map.

Genshin Impact players should report back to Soraya after finding the last two tablets. This time, the scholar will be at Wangshu Inn. She further updates the Traveler here, then asks for four jade plates. So, for the third and final time, there's some hunting to be done.

Jade plate locations

All four jade plates are located in and around Guili Plains. The exact locations are marked here:

Map locations for the four jade plates (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once all four jade plates are collected, Genshin Impact players should return to Soraya. She gives the Traveler one last task: entering a ruin and fighting off three Ruin Guards.

After beating the enemies, the Traveler may complete Treasure Lost, Treasure Found by reporting to Soraya. Genshin Impact players who complete this quest earn a total of 80 Primogems and 600 Adventure EXP.

Edited by R. Elahi