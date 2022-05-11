Trek to Yomi: Which is the best path (ending) to choose?

Trek to Yomi is the latest 2D action-adventure game that has been released worldwide by Devolver Digital. The game has some resemblances to more prominent names when one considers the overall setting of the game. However, there is still a lot of uniqueness, mainly how the game plays out.

Additionally, the game offers players the chance to pursue different paths with Hiroki as they go on with their journey.

In Trek to Yomi, players play out as a samurai named Hiroki, who is out on his mission. They will get different weapons and tools to amplify their enemy killing efforts along the path. However, determining which path to choose could essentially be a significant difference-maker. One of the main reasons is the different results each ending brings.

While the best path might ultimately depend on players' choice, it cannot harm to know all of them and try to choose the best one.

Trek to Yomi offers three standard paths that players can choose from

At the onset, a path that prioritizes Hiroki's responsibilities towards his clan seems ideal. If players choose this path, they will have to take on and execute Kagerou.

Once that's done, players such as Hiroki must lead his tribe to settle down and build the society they're supposed to. They will then take on the journey to teach the young ones about the samurai's code and train them. In several ways, this path seems to be what Hiroki has been trained for since his childhood.

Players can choose one alternative to this, which leads Hiroki to return to Aiko. This path will unite the two for potentially the rest of the time, but there's a dimmer. Choosing this path will spare Kagerou even after Hiroki defeats him, and knowing how the former is, the ending seems to be too big of a compassion.

Either way, players should go with the two paths mentioned above to avoid the fury endings.

Why should the fury ending be avoided in Trek to Yomi?

Games with multiple endings often include one which will appear as a negative one in the overall sense. The fury ending of the game is a clear example of that. On this path, players violently execute Kagerou, which is just the tip of the iceberg.

Once Kagerou is defeated, Hiroki leads his people again to other villages, bringing doom and gloom for them. In other words, Hiroki becomes the very man he defeated on his journey, and that is not in any positive sense. Essentially, he transitions from a hero to a villain if players choose this path.

Given that there are two better paths to choose from, which allow Hiroki to stay along the noble path, the fury ending is better avoided. However, it will ultimately depend on players' choice and how they want Hiroki's legacy to be built in Trek to Yomi.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

