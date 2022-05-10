How to get every ending in Trek to Yomi

Developed by Flying Wild Hog and published by Devolver Digital, Trek to Yomi brings simplistic and breakneck samurai combat to the format of a side-scrolling action game.

Despite Trek to Yomi not being a particularly long game, it does have some replayability. Players can return to the completed stages and perform a few things differently from their initial playthrough.

Here's how players can use this to see all four endings that the game has to offer.

Requirements to unlock all four Trek to Yomi endings

Players will need to look to the path system to unlock 3/4 of the game's endings (Image via Devolver Digital)

For 75% of Trek to Yomi's endings, players will need to rely on the path choices between love, duty, or rejecting gifts, also known as fury. Each of these three endings requires players to lose the battle against Kagerou at the end of Chapter 3. This is because the game expects players to lose the fight, as Hiroki will be killed and begin his journey through Yomi.

In Chapter 6, after Hiroki's Ara-Mitama is defeated, players will be presented with a choice by Nigi-Tama between the three previously mentioned paths. Each path leads players to a specific ending, and there is also a secret ending that needs unlocking for full completion.

Path of Love

In order to achieve this ending, players will need to choose the love option from Nigi-Tama in Chapter 6 and then complete the game by defeating Demon Kagerou. This ending will also unlock the achievement "Follow Your Heart."

Path of Duty

Select the duty path from Nigi-Tama and complete the game, which will unlock the ending and award players with the "Follow Your Mind" achievement.

Path of Fury

When presented the paths by Nigi-Tama in Chapter 6, select to refuse the gifts and cut down Nigi-Tama, then complete the game. This awards the player with what can be considered the "bad" ending as well as the achievement "Follow Your Blade."

Secret Ending: Early End

The toughest ending to get, and for good reason. The Early End ending requires players to get to Chapter 3, where they'll battle Kagerou as he destroys Hiroki's village. As previously stated, Trek to Yomi doesn't expect the player to succeed in this battle, as Kagerou is vastly stronger than Hiroki at this point in order to lead to Hiroki's death and his subsequent adventure in Yomi. However, it's possible to defeat Kagerou at this point in the game. If players do succeed, they'll be bestowed with the (considerably depressing) secret ending and the achievement "Early End."

Trek to Yomi players should keep in mind that the story will proceed as intended once they die to Kagerou during the fight. This means in order to avoid constantly progressing the stage, players will want to either save right before the Kagerou fight and reload if they lose or keep an eye on their health and reload the last checkpoint if they're at risk of losing.

For Trek to Yomi players hoping to unlock all four of the game's endings, they'll need to lean into the game's path system and meet a few requirements to witness each unique conclusion of the game and Hiroki's story of vengeance.

