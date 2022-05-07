Every achievement and trophy in Trek to Yomi

Trek to Yomi is a beautiful side-scrolling game developed by Flying Wild Hog and published by Devolver Digital.

It incorporates adventure and action into a tightly-written story about the young samurai Hiroki, along with an interesting use of grayscale, a clear homage to Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa.

Naturally, Trek to Yomi has plenty of achievements and trophies to earn. Many are related to combat, while others are linked to the story itself. Some can only be obtained through additional playthroughs and trial-and-error.

Here’s every achievement and trophy that players can attain in Trek to Yomi.

Trek to Yomi: Every achievement and trophy

Listed below are achievements and trophies that the average player will obtain simply by playing the game, from start to finish. A few are tied to combat, which are earned naturally, such as performing 50 finishers.

Young Blood : Kill the first enemy

: Kill the first enemy End of Kindergarten : Completed Chapter 1

: Completed Chapter 1 After the Storm : Completed Chapter 2

: Completed Chapter 2 Dust and Ashes : Completed Chapter 3

: Completed Chapter 3 Fleeting Destiny : Completed Chapter 4

: Completed Chapter 4 Afterlife Traveler : Completed Chapter 5

: Completed Chapter 5 Trek’s End? : Completed Chapter 6

: Completed Chapter 6 Samurai Dies Twice : Completed the game

: Completed the game This Will Come in Handy : Collected the first upgrade

: Collected the first upgrade Men-Kaeshi-Dou : Perform 50 successful counters

: Perform 50 successful counters Bloodlust : Perform 50 finishers

: Perform 50 finishers Malicious Mischief: Kill ten enemies without using a weapon

The rest of the achievements and trophies listed below can be obtained by searching every inch of the game or by additional playthroughs.

Spoiler warning: Several achievements and trophies reveal details of the story.

Dedicated Collecto r: Collect all upgrades

r: Collect all upgrades Leave no Stone Unturned : Find all lore collectibles

: Find all lore collectibles Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken : Finished Trek to Yomi in Ronin mode

: Finished Trek to Yomi in Ronin mode Big Bertha : Kill three enemies at the same time with ozutsu

: Kill three enemies at the same time with ozutsu Unstoppable : Finished the game on Kensei mode

: Finished the game on Kensei mode Follow Your Mind : Finished the game with the Path of Duty

: Finished the game with the Path of Duty Follow Your Heart : Finished the game with the Path of Love

: Finished the game with the Path of Love Follow Your Blade : Finished the game with the Path of Fury

: Finished the game with the Path of Fury Early End : Kill the third chapter boss

: Kill the third chapter boss I’ll Put This Spear Into… : Kill Sadatame without taking damage

: Kill Sadatame without taking damage No, That’s Not Possible… : Kill Kagerou Shogun without taking damage

: Kill Kagerou Shogun without taking damage That Woman is a Demon! : Kill Aiko Demon without taking damage

: Kill Aiko Demon without taking damage Forgive Me, Sensei : Kill Sanjuro Demon without taking damage

: Kill Sanjuro Demon without taking damage Clash in a Mirror : Kill Hiroki Demon without taking damage

: Kill Hiroki Demon without taking damage Demon’s Dread : Kill Kagerou Demon without taking damage

: Kill Kagerou Demon without taking damage Untouchable: Finished a chapter without dying and using a shrine

This marks the last of the 28 achievements and trophies that players can obtain in Trek to Yomi. The game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Series S, and Windows. It is available on Xbox Game Pass.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar