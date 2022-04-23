Devolver Digital takes playful shot at Sonic Origins DLC spreadsheet

SEGA announced Sonic Origins this week in a truly baffling way, and Devolver Digital wasted no time taking a lighthearted shot at the reveal. The upcoming remaster of the classic Sonic 2D games confused many fans, leading to Trek to Yomi developers releasing a snarky but comical tweet about the situation.

"Our marketing department created a handy guide for preordering Trek to Yomi. Please use it to navigate your path to purchase."

SEGA’s reveal of Sonic Origin’s DLC and the extra content that could come with the game was met with mixed reactions. This included 'Character Animation in the Main Menu' and 'Camera Controls over the Main Menu Islands' being in a DLC pack/Digital Deluxe Edition.

The 'Hard Missions' being the same way makes the upcoming Sonic title feel piecemeal. The bonuses for pre-ordering also appear in the 'Premium Fun Pack DLC' like Letterbox Background. The excitement of the announcement wound up being overshadowed by the peculiar chart that showed the various DLC/extras that the game could come with.

Devolver Digital, developers of the upcoming black-and-white Trek to Yomi, did not miss a chance to take a shot at SEGA.

“Our marketing department created a handy guide for preordering Trek to Yomi. Please use it to navigate your path to purchase.”

The tweet featured an infographic of the various platforms the game could be preordered on. The following features will all be available for Trek to Yomi fans, regardless of where the game is purchased: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S or PC.

Social media reacts to Devolver Digital’s Tweet

It was a hilarious bit of fun at SEGA’s expense, where the Trek to Yomi developers even promised to give 'Full Credits' at the end of the game. It of course led to a great deal of discourse, both funny and serious.

One Twitter user pointed out that Trek to Yomi forgot an important feature as well.

Another user faked confusion about the Trek to Yomi announcement, looking for a game without the animations and camera controls. Clara Sia of Devolver Digital helpfully offered a response.

Moah @Moah3 @devolverdigital @seriouslyclara It's a bit unclear. In what version do I get the game without animations or camera controls? @devolverdigital @seriouslyclara It's a bit unclear. In what version do I get the game without animations or camera controls?

One Twitter user revealed that they preordered the game thanks to the helpful Trek to Yomi post. It was, after all, a very helpful infographic from Devolver Digital.

Some Twitter users were baffled that SEGA paywalled camera controls for part of the game, even if it is just the main menu. It was such a confusing choice by the developer, but hopefully one they change, going forward.

mike14264 @mike14264 @OnyxOsprey @Dooter18769429 @devolverdigital @Nibellion The games are 2D, I think they mean the camera controls for the 3D models of the islands on the menu. @OnyxOsprey @Dooter18769429 @devolverdigital @Nibellion The games are 2D, I think they mean the camera controls for the 3D models of the islands on the menu.

A response in the thread also compared the two announcements, judging SEGA’s to be “cringe” and Devolver’s to be “good.” Others had a bit of a laugh about the whole thing.

Yarik @yarik_simple @devolverdigital Good

C R I N G E GoodC R I N G E @devolverdigital 👆Good👇C R I N G E https://t.co/K4Kjb2HKdX

Jens @theUraizen @devolverdigital This is too complicated for me to understand. So you're telling me I have to buy the game to get everything listed? What a ridiculous concept; can't you divide the game into different editions where it's impossible to get everything? @devolverdigital This is too complicated for me to understand. So you're telling me I have to buy the game to get everything listed? What a ridiculous concept; can't you divide the game into different editions where it's impossible to get everything?

Though it was likely all done in good fun, it definitely shone a light on a confusing decision by SEGA and their choice to paywall many parts of the upcoming Sonic Origins release. Between this and the fan backlash, it could lead to changes in the monetization of the game before the final release.

