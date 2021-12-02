Tribes of Midgard Season 2 Serpent Saga: When is the new update releasing?

Tribes of Midgard is a survival game that mixes roguelite elements with that of action and role-playing. Nestled perfectly in the land of Viking mythology, Tribes of Midgard does a great job at creating a unique experience for players to immerse themselves in.

The Wolf Saga, which was the first season, brought players face to face with the monstrous mythological beast, Fenrir. The main goal for players is to protect the seed of the world tree, Yggdrasil.

Season 2 of the game has now been announced and here's a look at when it is slated to arrive.

When is the Serpent Saga dropping in Tribes of Midgard?

The Roadmap of Tribes of Midgard (Image via Norsfell Games)

Norsfell Games announced that season 2 of their popular game will be given as a free update on December 14. The developers stated that the Serpent Saga will have:

A boatload of content for players, including a new Season Track, Saga Boss, Open Seas biome, weapons and armor, 40 more Runes, Boats, Swimming, and various quality-of-life improvements alongside a festive three-week Yuliday event.

Crafting a boat in Tribes of Midgard (Image via Norsfell Games)

The new update will bring a number of interesting changes to the game - including options for swimming and setting sail into the seas. Players can now rebuild the Shipyard and then craft boats if they so choose. The Serpent Saga also introduces a new powerful beast of myth to fight.

Fighting in Season 2 - Serpent Saga in Tribes of Midgard (Image via Norsfell Games)

Julian Maroda, CEO and Creative Director of Norsfell, states that the new season radically changes the world as players get to set on new horizons. He further explains:

We're delivering a true expansion in every sense that was built from the ground up to expand upon every facet of the original content, giving players new tools regardless of which Saga Quest they're on.

The game can be bought from the PlayStation Store and Steam. Tribes of Midgard will also be available on the Epic Games Store from December 14 for $19.99, for the standard edition, which will include both the seasons.

Edited by Danyal Arabi